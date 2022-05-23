Most kids want to be professional athletes, doctors or something else when they grow up.
But Travis High School student Rishita Bagga has always had somewhat different future aspirations. She has wanted to be a fighter jet pilot in the military, almost as long as she could remember, she said.
“This was one of the first professions I learned about,” she said. “…I’ve stuck with it because it’s so interesting and so different. Because it’s so unique, I’ve always been determined to get there.”
And this summer, Bagga will take a significant step forward in advancing her dreams. The Travis senior will take part in the Commander Naval Air Force Pilot Scholarship Program on the campus of Delaware State University from June 12-Aug. 4.
The course is an eight-week training academy, during which Bagga and 19 other JROTC students will take part in at least 32 hours of academic aviation training as well as 49 hours of flight training. Bagga was one of only 20 high school juniors and seniors selected for the program from thousands of eligible cadets around the country. Upon completion of the program, each student will earn a private pilot certification/license and five college credits.
“I didn’t even know how to react (when I found out), because I never really thought I would be able to get to all of this,” she said.
That surprise was an initial reaction and not a lack of skill or a dearth of confidence in her dreams. Her first words to Major Frederick Hunt, Travis’ JROTC senior marine instructor, said all he needed to know about her resolve.
“She told me (as a freshman) that she wanted to be a fighter pilot,” Hunt said. “So when this opportunity came about, she was the first person I thought of. All the hard work she’s done helped her get to where we are right now. She deserves all the credit.”
Bagga serves as the Travis Marine Corps JROTC unit’s Cadet Lieutenant Colonel and commanding officer, and said she has always relished the challenge of leading others. In fact, she said the challenge itself is one of the biggest factors in driving toward her dream of becoming a pilot.
“I’ve been told (being a fighter pilot) is one of the most difficult things you can do,” she said. “So it’s that challenge that I want to prove to myself I can accomplish – because I know I can do it.”
As for becoming an officer, Bagga said Hunt has served as her biggest role model during her time at Travis, and watching how he leads has played a major role in her development. According to Bagga, she has always admired the selflessness of officers, including her instructor, and the way they carry themselves.
“Whatever he says, I take it and understand why he acts a certain way,” she said. “That’s helped me become a better leader, to be able to understand how people think and the thought process of an officer.”
Bagga knows that the upcoming summer course, as well as her future aspirations, are lofty. But that’s exactly why she sets them, she said. She has never backed down from a challenge, and doesn’t plan to begin doing so now.
She didn’t find out about the scholarship program until a month before last year’s deadline, thus she had to scramble to complete a military aptitude test as well as a physical fitness test and medical qualification within a month. Bagga will also be the first person in her family to attend college in America next fall, whenever she chooses between Texas A&M, the University of Houston and Embry-Riddle, among others. She moved to the United States from Punjab, India in the third grade.
“This (profession) isn’t handed to anybody – you really have to earn it to be able to do it,” she said. “So it’s really just about knowing I’ve accomplished this and not everybody is doing it. I can prove to myself that I can accomplish this.”
Her advice for anyone with the same aspirations? Take every chance they get to help others, whether anyone is watching or not.
“Every little thing you do eventually gets noticed, and you’ll be rewarded,” she said. “Take every chance you get without resenting smaller opportunities, and step up to the plate when nobody else is there.”
It appears Bagga herself has done just that. As a result, she is one step closer to conquering those challenges and fulfilling her lifelong dreams.
“When they’re taking those responsibilities on and grasping them to really reach for the stars, that makes me proud,” Hunt said. “I’m happy because, as freshman, she said she wanted to do this – now we’re seeing it come true.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.