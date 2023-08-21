Fort Bend ISD experienced two incidents of students bringing guns to separate campuses last week. Both incidents remain under investigation.
On August 23, two students at Crawford High School and Dulles High School were found to have weapons and were removed from the schools.
"An unloaded handgun was found at Crawford High School on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, inside a student’s backpack. When the report was received, school administration and the campus officer immediately removed the student from the classroom, conducted a search, and confiscated the unloaded handgun.," the district said in a statement.
In a separate incident that day, a similar report was made at Dulles High School.
"When the report was received, school administration and the campus officer immediately removed the student from the classroom, conducted a search, and confiscated the handgun [from a backpack].," the district said.
The district said that criminal charges are being pursued in both incidents, and the students are no longer at their respective campuses. "We are thankful [the two matters were] resolved without incident and the community is safe," it said.
Wesley Wittig, a spokesman for the Fort Bend District Attorney's Office, said on Monday that the office is aware of both incidents.
"Neither investigation has been completed and turned in to us for review and possible charges. The Crawford HS incident involves a juvenile so there will be no further information coming as that is confidential by state law," he said.
The office did not know yet whether the Dulles incident involved a juvenile or adult suspect, Wittig said. In Texas, the statutory age of majority is 17 years.
UPDATE: Since this report was first published online, the Fort Bend District Attorney's Office has identified the suspect in the Dulles High School incident as Travios Slater, 18. He is charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited space, a third-degree felony. He is being held in the Fort Bend County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
