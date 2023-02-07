Fort Bend ISD crowned its two district Spelling Bee champions last weekend and both are repeat winners.
Gabrian Rullin from Quail Valley Middle School and Cormac Schindler from Fort Settlement Middle School are this year’s co-champions. Gabrian was one of two champions at last year’s district bee and Cormac was last year’s alternate winner.
Vivian Tan from Lakeview Elementary was named this year’s alternate.
Gabrian and Cormac will join other top spellers from the greater Houston area at the 2023 Scripps Regional Spelling Bee hosted by Houston Community College on Saturday, March 25.
The top three finishers from the regional bee will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, held in National Harbor, Maryland.
