UH-led team using aquatic flowers to clean Texas coastal waters

The Managing Urban Runoff project tests abilities of certain native grass species to clear pollution from coastal waters. On the study site, from left, are principal investigator Vankatesh Balan, University of Houston; Ram Ray, Prairie View A&M University; Weihang Zhu, UH ; and Gururaj Neelgund, Prairie View A&M. Not pictured are researchers Xiaonan Shan, UH , and Sandeep Kumar, Old Dominion University.