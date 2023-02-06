Students, family and friends recently gathered in Brazos Hall on the UH at Sugar Land campus to celebrate the College of Nursing’s 14th Annual Hands of Caring Ceremony. The event welcomes the new students to college’s Second Degree BSN program and, this year, the spring cohort of the Traditional BSN students.
“Our students are brilliant and caring,” said Kathryn Tart, professor and founding dean of the college, said in a UH news release. “They are leaders of caring in the community.”
The ceremony emphasized how the students have been supported and how their own caring hands will support others as nurses.
To illustrate this, students stood in a circle holding hands with their family members—the first hands to support them. Next, they shook hands with their nursing professors—the next hands to support them. Finally, they held hands with their fellow students whom they’ll support as classmates, colleagues and life-long friends. Each student also received a Hands of Caring pin.
The Second Degree BSN program is a rigorous 11-month program for students who have degrees in other areas, but now want to become nurses. Tart shared that students have earned degrees in various areas, such as kinesiology, human nutrition, psychology, fine arts, language and literature.
The Traditional BSN program is a four-year program that receives students as pre-nursing majors their freshman year on the UH main campus. Following completion of their pre-nursing courses, student complete the program at UH at Katy instructional site.
The college has received the national HEED Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine for six years in acknowledgement of the programs’ diverse student body. The college’s students are 36 percent Caucasian, 32 percent Asian, 15 percent Hispanic, 14 percent Black, and 3 percent Native American
Tart shared that they students are 85 percent female and 15 percent male. Additionally, since 2017, 100 percent of graduates were working in the field, some students receiving job offers prior to graduation.
