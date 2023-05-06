UPDATED: Fort Bend ISD's $1.26 billion bond easily passes in election

Fort Bend ISD's $1.26 billion bond referendum easily passed in Saturday's elections, based on unofficial results.
The referendum is split into three separate propositions. Proposition A, which would fund a broad range of upgrades, replacements and repairs districtwide to outdated structures and systems, including the rebuilding of Clements High School and Briargate and Mission Bend elementary schools, had 66.09 percent approval in of votes cast in early voting, compared to 33.91 percent against. The proposition would also fund security upgrades, IT network improvements and new buses.
Proposition B, which would fund new laptops, desktops and other computer devices for students and staff, had 65.66 percent voter approval, with 34.34 percent against.
Proposition C, which would fund a third natatorium for students on the district's southeast side, had 56.67 percent of votes cast, compared to 43.3 percent against.
In races for the Fort Bend ISD board, Position 1 incumbent Angie Hanan defeated challenger Oscar Saenz, 58.19 percent to 41.81 percent. Position 4 incumbent Dr. Shirley Rose-Gilliam defeated challenger Cheryl Anne Buford, 51.84 percent to 48.16 percent.
In the race for the Position 5 seat held by Denetta Williams, Sonya Jones at 39.39 percent and Allison Drew at 27.1 percent are headed for a runoff election. Williams placed last in the five-person race that included Angel Hicks and Rolly DeMeza.
Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck, reached by phone after the early returns were announced, said she was "thrilled" that the bond package seemed to be headed for a decisive victory.
Whittbeck, noting that the bond election had been deferred two years because of the COVID pandemic, said that voters seemed to see that there was no "fluff" in the package, and that the funds were required for long-needed new schools buildings, major upgrades to older ones, and other items.
Coming off the district's failure last November to gain voter approval in the VATRE election - which involved keeping the tax rate at its then-current level but had ambiguous ballot language - Whitbeck said that voters more easily understood the "brick and mortar" aspect of a regular bond election.
"I just want to thank the voters for being supportive of the students and staff of the Fort Bend ID community," she said.
In Lamar CISD board races, Jacci Hotzel defeated Craig LeTulle for the open Position 4 seat currently held by Joy Williams 70.54 percent to 29.56 percent. Position 5 incumbent Jon Welch defeated challenger Brian Moore, 62.88 percent to 37.12 percent. In the Position 7 race, challenger Suzanne Box defeated incumbent and board president Alex Hunt, 59.64 percent to 40.36 percent.
Find Fort Bend County's unofficial election results at results.enr.clarityelections.com.
