As the Texas Legislature began its session on Tuesday, Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck laid out the district's legislative priorities to reporters. And at the top of her list is raising teachers' salaries and other incentives to attract and retain them.
"We really need ways to get people into the profession," she said in a briefing at the district's administration building, noting that there is currently a nationwide shortage in teachers. "We've got to make teaching more attractive, so the young folks come out and they're excited."
The starting salary for teachers in Fort Bend ISD is $59,500, Whitbeck said. Ideally, she like to be able to raise it to $65,000, she said. Right now, the district is short about 175 teaching positions, she said.
"In a school district it takes a lot of money to make it all happen. It's not just the teachers. The teachers are amazing. But it's also our custodians and our nurses and our counselors. Mental health is another piece to this. If they could fund the social workers, the mental health counselors that we do have. Maybe just earmarking funds. I'm fine with that. Just ask us where we need it, though. That's the critical piece," she said.
Whitbeck acknowledged the concerns of taxpayers. But she noted that the district's current ad valorem tax rate is $1.13 per $100 in valuation, an historic low. Just three years ago, she said, the rate was $1.83 per $100.
Whitbeck said that with the state heading into the next biennium with a projected $33 billion surplus, as calculated by the state comptroller's office, now is the time to make investments in teachers.
"It's unprecedented. Never have we entered a legislative session with this amount of excess funding," she said. "If we're ever going to offer incentives, if we're going to offer special things to help teachers become certified, if we're gong to think outside the box and really work to make sure our classrooms are filled with quality teachers, this is the time," she said.
That is one of four priorities recently approved by the district's board. The others are making changes to the state's school fiance system, creating "equity" between public schools and charter schools, and keeping the state's current accountability standards in place for another year as schools, teachers and students catch up from the COVID pandemic.
On the school fiance front, Whitbeck said she hoped legislators would raise the current basic allotment of $6,100 per student. That level of funding hasn't kept up with inflation, she said, citing rising fuel costs for a district whose vehicles drive the equivalent of the Earth's circumference each day.
Ideally, Whitbeck said she's like to see it raised to $7,000 per student. But beyond the number, Whitbeck said the allotment should be tied to total enrollment, not daily attendance, since school districts plan their budgets around enrollment.
Whitbeck noted that Fort Bend ISD now has just shy of 80,000 students, the highest in the district's history.
As for the accountability standards, the superintendent said that draft legislation she and other school officials have seen are "very concerning," especially since schools are just resuming normal operations after the pandemic.
"Any time we change accountability, it stresses out the teachers, because they have to learn what the new expectation is," she said. "My thing is, this is not the time to stress out our teachers. I would say if you could defer a year, give us another year on the accountability that we have. Oddly, we've only had this one year since COVID. So why would we now change it when we're not caught up from COVID? At least give us a second year to make sure that our kids are where they need to be."
Whitbeck said that public schools and charter schools are not on a level playing field.
"We would not have gone to the national championship game with two teams going forward that are not all under the same rules. We welcome competition in Fort Bend, we outperform the charters anyway," she said.
In particular, she said charter schools are building campuses very close to public schools, and often building in close proximity to each other. With a finite pool of students in any given area, that puts a strain on districts' resources, and creates traffic issues that parents often are concerned about.
She implored legislators to "hold them accountable to the same things we are if they're going to receive the money."
Whitbeck said her team are continually working to be fiscally responsible. After voters last November rejected the district's tax rate proposition meant to stem a looming budget deficit, she committed to making $47 million in budget cuts. Those cuts have already begun, with $3 million presented to the school board this month and more to come.
A lot of those cuts come from employee attrition, she said. Nearly every position that becomes vacant is scrutinized carefully to determine if its necessary, she said. And the district is renegotiating contracts with vendors, including recently a contract with a firm that helps districts with saving on utility costs. That renegotiation resulted in a savings of $1 million, she said.
Looking beyond the legislative session, Whitbeck said she expects her administration to propose a new bond election this year. She noted that the last bond election passed in 2018, and there has been a lot of deferred maintenance and other costs since.
"I think we can be in a rebuilding mode. Rebuilding some older schools, rebuilding trust. We'll regain a lot of momentum. I'm excited about the new enrollment increases," she said.
"I'm excited abut the kids. You can' be around our kids very long and not just be really humbled," she said, adding that students have embraced the district's emphasis on developing a "culture of kindness."
