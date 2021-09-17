Christie Whitbeck has been named Fort Bend ISD’s new superintendent.
The district’s board of trustees in a 6-0 vote late Thursday appointed Whitbeck to be the district’s next superintendent, replacing former Superintendent Charles Dupre who announced he would be resigning
in November 2020 and left the district in June.
Whitbeck will earn a $370,000 salary as the district’s superintendent.
“It feels great to be back in Fort Bend ISD where I made such strong connections and collaborated with so many talented colleagues during my previous time here as deputy superintendent,” Whitbeck said.
Whitbeck’s first day as superintendent will be Oct. 6.
She’s been serving as the superintendent at Bryan ISD since 2017, during which time she’s overseen two bond elections totaling about $187 million, according to Bryan ISD.
Before arriving in Bryan, Whitbeck worked in FBISD for four years and also was an assistant superintendent of academics in Alvin ISD, according to her district biography. She was also a principal and assistant principal in Katy ISD and began her education career in Alief ISD, according to the biography.
Trustees in August named Whitbeck the lone finalist after a lengthy search to find Dupre’s successor.
Dupre announced his resignation just 17 days after the board of trustees extended his contract through 2024.
Diana Sayavedra, the deputy superintendent under Dupre, has been serving as the acting superintendent.
The state requires a waiting period of 21 days between naming a finalist and hiring a new superintendent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.