Willowridge High School’s Enchanting Wings Dance Team had a special visit from the world-renowned Dance Theatre of Harlem on December 15, through a partnership between The Edison Arts Foundation and Performing Arts Houston.
According to a Fort Bend IS news release, ballet company artists Delaney Washington and Kamala Saara McDaniels led an educational dance class and Q&A session. The class was free and included a ballet warm-up and other techniques to enhance the students’ dance skills.
Willowridge head dance instructor Melissa Jones said she excited to host the event for her dance team because she knows opportunities like this do not happen often.
“We would like to thank the Dance Theatre of Harlem, The Edison Arts Foundation and Performing Arts Houston for the wonderful opportunity,” Jones said in the release. “The Enchanting Wings enjoyed their dance experience, especially the Q&A session where they were able to gain more knowledge about the company and its audition process, the challenges the artists face as dancers and how they overcome them, and their most memorable performances as company members.”
Dance Theatre of Harlem is based in Harlem, New York. Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell, it is America’s first Black classical ballet company and the first major ballet company to prioritize Black dancers.
The Edison Arts Foundation is a non-profit fine arts organization, established for the educational and charitable purpose of producing and developing cultural and performing arts programs for children, adults, and families throughout the community.
Members of the Enchanting Wings Dance Team who participated in the class were Captain Sydney Pierre, Co-Captain Robbie Raglin, Junior Lieutenant Skyler Mack, Taylor Brumfield, Fayth Castro, Kyla Collier, Za’Naiya Dotson, Alice Garcia, Karis King, Nadia Lavallais, Allaiya Milburn, Khari Patton, Bethzaida Perales, Kennedi Preston, and Janette Gonzalez-Vital, directed by Melissa C. Jones and Bailey Sherretts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.