Application developer selected as top Sugar Land employee

By Landan Kuhlmann

LKuhlmann@fortbendstar.com

The city of Sugar Land named application developer Tahamidur Rahman as its 2020 employee of the year.

According to a Monday news release from the city, the employee of the year is selected annually from a group nominated by their peers “based on Sugar Land’s values that include open and honest communications, accountability, multicultural, people first and superior service.”

The city said Rahman has been essential in operations such as helping streamline Sugar Land’s Information Central SharePoint application. He was also on a panel of city employees who participated in live broadcasts of race relations discussions called diverCITY, a Discussion of Race in America.

The sessions, led by City Manager Michael Goodrum, focused on race relations in America, systemic racism/bias and what the city can or should do, according to a news release.

“Taha shows superior service through all of his work,” said his nominators, which included Human Resources Manager Sharon Maddings, Information Technology Manager Imelda Balane, Operations Manager Rob Bowman and Executive Assistant Dee Callaway. “He is supportive of other staff and always goes the extra mile.”