Boys hoops teams remain unbeaten in district play

By Landan Kuhlmann

The boys basketball teams from Hightower, Ridge Point and Travis high schools rolled over the competition last week to remain undefeated in their respective districts heading into this week’s games.

Hightower (9-2, 8-0 District 24-5A), ranked third in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, had a pair of comfortable wins to stay atop the district standings. Junior sensation Bryce Griggs (23.5 points per game) had the hot hand in a 98-41 win over Willowridge on Jan. 5, scoring 30 points to lead four Hurricanes in double digits, while Tyrone Baker scored 12 points and added 13 rebounds. Three players scored in double digits in a 65-52 victory against Angleton last Friday.

In District 20-6A, heading into this week’s action, there were two remaining unbeaten teams after a major upset. Ridge Point had the most notable win of the week, taking down state-ranked Elkins 72-60 last Friday night at Hopson Field House after a 55-53 win over George Ranch on Jan. 5.

It was a balanced attack for the Panthers (8-1, 5-0) against Elkins, with six players scoring at least eight points and four reaching double figures. Kaleb Hill led with 17 points, while Kolby Granger had 12 points and eight rebounds as Ridge Point dealt the Knights (9-1, 4-1) their first loss of the season. Elkins entered the week in third place in 20-6A after earlier wins over Clements on Jan. 4 and Dulles on Jan. 5.

It was also a strong week for the Travis Tigers, who went 3-0. They started the week by defeating Clements 53-49 on Jan. 5, then took down Bush 61-52 on Jan. 7 and capped off the week with a 65-48 victory over Dulles. Following the unblemished week, the Tigers (9-3, 4-0) were a half-game behind first-place Ridge Point entering Monday’s scheduled matchup against George Ranch.

In other boys action, Clements bounced back from that Jan. 5 loss to Travis with wins over Dulles on Jan. 6 and Austin last Friday to pull within a game-and-a-half of fourth place in 20-6A. Four teams from each district qualify for the playoffs.

Kempner recorded its first two wins of the season last week, a 71-68 overtime win against Rosenberg Terry last Thursday and a 56-46 victory over Lamar Consolidated last Friday. Bryan Etumnu led the way in both games, scoring 37 points against Terry and 22 against Lamar Consolidated.

Girls

Dulles is coming off another strong week. The 12th-ranked Lady Vikings defeated Elkins 74-36 on Jan. 5 and took down Travis 71-40 last Friday to improve to 16-0 overall and 7-0 in District 20-6A. Victoria Moore led Dulles in both games, scoring 19 points against Elkins while Dai Dai Powell scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. In the win over Travis, Moore scored 22 points, while Nya Threatt added 17 points.

Ridge Point snapped a two-game losing streak with a 58-32 win over Elkins last Friday. Seniors Dala Allen (22 points) and Aleighyah Fontenot (20 points, nine rebounds) were key for the Lady Panthers (9-5, 5-2 district) in getting their first win since Dec. 18.

After a rough start, the Hightower Lady Hurricanes appear to be headed in the right direction after an undefeated week. It started with a 60-19 victory over Willowridge on Jan. 5 and concluded with a 63-41 win over Angleton.

Jada Grigsby (26 points) and A’leah Franklin (20 points) led the way against Angleton. It was the fourth win in the last five games for Hightower (5-6, 4-5), which was scheduled to face Lamar Consolidated on Tuesday.

The Austin Lady Bulldogs pulled into a three-way tie with Elkins and Travis in the race for 20-6A’s fourth and final playoff spot after an undefeated week. Austin (3-8, 3-4) defeated Bush 43-34 on Jan. 5 and then took down Clements last Friday.

In its first game since Dec. 17, Stafford beat Bay City 39-27. It was the fourth win in five games for the Lady Spartans (8-4, 3-1), who were third in District 12-4A heading into this week’s action.