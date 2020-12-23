FBCA to host blues concert at Constellation Field

By Landan Kuhlmann

LKuhlmann@fortbendstar.com

Lovers of blues music in Fort Bend County have an event to put on their calendar for the New Year.

Fort Bend Christian Academy will be hosting Boots, Blues & BBQ on Feb. 20 at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, according to a news release from the school.

The evening will include a live performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Keb’ Mo’.

Mo’ has been featured in TV and film, playing Robert Johnson in the 1998 documentary “Can’t You Hear the Wind Howl,” appeared three times on the television series “Touched By An Angel” and also performed for former President Barack Obama, according to FBCA.

The event is open only to those who are at least 21 years old and will comply with social distancing guidelines.

For ticket and sponsorship information, please visit fortbendchristian.org/concert. For more information about Keb’ Mo’, visit https://kebmo.com/.