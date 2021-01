FBISD recognizes campus teachers of the year

From Staff Reports

Fort Bend ISD recently announced the teachers of the year for each of its high school, junior high and elementary school campuses. Educators were nominated by fellow faculty and staff and were deemed to represent “excellence in classroom education and leadership,” according to FBISD.

Each campus winner can submit an application to a judging committee, which will determine FBISD’s elementary and secondary teachers of the year at a later date.

A complete list of honorees is below:

High School

Austin – Eric Cain

Bush – Joseph Mays

Clements – Glenys McMennamy

Dulles – Christina Strange

Elkins – Sherman Batiste

Hightower – Christina Bryant

Kempner – Brian Price

Marshall – Andrew Baker

Ridge Point – Jessica Taylor

Travis – Jeremy Sapp

Willowridge – Cicely Edmond

Middle School

Baines – Cesar Moreira

Bowie – Holly Ellis

Crockett – Nana Baffour

Dulles – Maleeya Coleman

First Colony – Pamela Guidry

Fort Settlement – Jean Langston

Garcia – Sandyia Payton

Hodges Bend – Torishelli Simpson

Lake Olympia – Chandra Daniels-Duckworth

McAuliffe – Veronica Turner

Missouri City – Sheneka Agollah

Quail Valley – Nefertitti Washington

Sartartia – Cyndee Hitchcock

Sugar Land – Tracy Aderson

Thornton – Mary Ervin

Elementary

Armstrong – Becky Orr

Austin Parkway – Deborah Crowley

Barrington Place – Gabriela Cook

Brazos Bend – Lindsay Kulhanek

Blue Ridge – Richard Rosenzweig

Briargate – Melissa Bryant

Burton – Lacey Butler

Colony Bend – Rosa Castille

Colony Meadows – Melanie Hodges

Commonwealth – Kellianne Barron

Cornerstone – Shannon Voelkel

Drabek – Ngochoai Tran

Dulles – Aaron Morgan

Fleming – Ashley Bratcher

Glover – Bianca Alcala

Goodman – Vania Amado

Heritage Rose – Latonya Spriggs

Highlands – Debbie Yackus

Holley – Jessica Nino-Bermudez

Hunters Glen – Trenise Gaston

Jones – Jody Ball

Jordan – Lorraine Hammond

Lakeview – Allison Crawford

Lantern Lane – Robin Lewis

Leonetti – Cynthia Dremely

Lexington Creek – Sharicka Jones-Freeman

Madden – Hannah Hammond

Malala – Zahra Ali

Meadows – Chelsea Taylor

Mission Bend – Nicole McFadden

Mission Glen – Tynisha Smith (Joubert),

Mission West – Ingrid Alvarez

Neill – Kelly Hoang

Oakland – Britny Bounds

Oyster Creek – Laura Van Denmark

Palmer – Natosha Jones

Parks – Brenda Aguilar

Patterson – Erica Parker

Pecan Grove – Samantha Windlow

Quail Valley – Floresia Berry

Ridgegate – Maria Campos

Ridgemont – Itzel Meza

Ridgemont Early Literacy – Erica Clay

Scanlan Oaks – Andrea Patterson

Schiff – Sheri Jones

Seguin – Tasha Grant

Settlers Way – Courtney Mckeever

Sienna Crossing – Ermita Metoyer

Sugar Mill – Amber Mann

Sullivan – Mallory Housand

Townewest – Hershelle Elumelu

Walker Station – Sara Arnold