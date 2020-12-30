FBJSL donates $8,000 to Fort Bend Child Advocates

From Staff Reports

The Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) members presented a check for $8,000 of the proceeds from its recent Sugar Plum Marketplace to Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) on Dec. 15.

According to a news release from CAFB, the funds will be used to help with virtual trainings for volunteers and virtual pre-service training to volunteer, including continuing education tools to meet credentialing requirements for advocates. Funds will also be used to ensure pandemic safety protocols for NEST and WINGS programming for youth including providing youth with Learning Boxes focusing on education; enrichment and interactive activities including STEAM exercises; and LifeSkills Training Kits for teens in the organization’s care.

The NEST and WINGS programs were developed to enhance educational, social and health advocacy practices for children ages 6-13 in foster care and to prepare foster youth 14-18 for independent living after they “age out” of the foster care system, according to CAFB.