Sugar Land police investigating neighborhood assault of woman

By STEFAN MODRICH

smodrich@fortbendstar.com

The Sugar Land Police Department (SLPD) is investigating the assault of a 46-year-old Sugar Land woman that police said occurred Nov. 5, according to surveillance video.

During a news conference Wednesday at SLPD headquarters, SLPD Sgt. Matt Levan and the Tejani family said Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers (FBCCS) is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the ongoing investigation.

According to a news release from the city, SLPD responded to an assault in the 20 block of Wilmington Court on Nov. 5 just after 7 p.m.

The victim, Shefali Tejani, said during the news conference she was attacked by a tall man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and a mask in the street in front of her house while taking out the trash.

Tejani told police she was struck in the head with a stick or another blunt object. She fell to the ground and was kicked and hit before running back inside her home, she said. She said the man left in a dark SUV driven by another man.

“He did not ask for anything, he did not demand anything, he did not say a word,” Tejani said. “He just started dragging me, and probably at some point, trying to pull me towards the car.”

Tejani was transported to a local hospital with serious head injuries, Levan said. Tejani said she was struck six or seven times in the head.

“(Tejani) needed to have 52 stitches done and weeks of rest in order to physically recover from the pain that she endured,” Tejani’s daughter, Shanaya Kassam said. “We’re asking the public to please help us find who did this.”

Levan said a review of surveillance video showed a vehicle matching the description of the SUV parked nearby for at least an hour prior to the assault. The city released an edited version of the video purporting to show the moments before and after the assault that can be viewed online.

Levan said the vehicle is likely a black or dark-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police said the assailant’s intent was to severely injure Tejani and that the attack was not random. Levan said no motive has been established.

“To help me get closure on this, I need to find out what was the motive, who did it,” Tejani said. “I’m asking the public to try to help give any clues as to who that person could be and why this happened.”

Those with any tips or information can call (281) 342-8477 or visit fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com. Additionally, the mobile application P3 Tips can be downloaded and used to submit tips on Apple and Android devices at p3tips.com/community/index.htm.