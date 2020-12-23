Sugar Land wins digital cities honor

From Staff Reports

The City of Sugar Land recently topped the list of cities ranging in populations from 75,000-124,999 in the 2020 ranking of Digital Cities by the Center for Digital Government (CDG), a national research and advisory institute on information technology.

Cities were evaluated on their responses to 100 questions in 12 areas of technology use, including its use in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The complete list can be viewed at govtech.com/dc/digital-cities/Digital-Cities-Survey-2020-Winners-Announced.html.

“I’m proud of the work that Sugar Land has done to use technology to better serve our residents,” City Manager Michael W. Goodrum said in a news release. “Our continual improvement in ranking reflects the work we’ve put in to increase transparency and inclusion, and it’s an honor for that effort to be recognized.”