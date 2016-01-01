Smart Financial Centre to host community open house

The City of Sugar Land and ACE SL, LLC will host a special public open house of the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land on Jan. 7 from noon to 4 p.m.

The new world-class venue for performing arts, music, comedy, family entertainment and other activities is like no other in the Houston area.

The venue, located near University Boulevard and U.S. Highway 59, is expected to spur additional commercial and retail growth in the area that will further establish Sugar Land as one of the strongest economies in the region.

Sugar Land residents are encouraged to take advantage of the behind-the-scenes tour,

The event will feature self-guided tours of the venue including backstage areas and children’s activities provided by organizations such as the Sugar Land Skeeters, the Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land and the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center. The event will also feature special performances by School of Rock Sugar Land and Cypress.

Some concessions, excluding alcohol, will be provided at a reduced cost, and special ticket offers on select shows will be offered during the event.

No general fund tax dollars were spent on the plaza or the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, which is projected to provide an annual benefit to the community of $26.1 million over 30 years.

Parking will be available at the north parking lot, which is located on Lexington Boulevard next to the plaza and fountain area. No tickets or registration is required to attend.

For more information, visit www.SugarLandTX.gov/SFCOpenHouse, www.VisitSugarLandTX.com or www.smartfinancialcentre.net.