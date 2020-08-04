Social media post helps Rosenberg PD nab shooting suspect

The Rosenberg Police Department said an area teenager accused of shooting a gun at someone was arrested after officers found video evidence of the incident on his social media.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his alleged role in the July 26 shooting, according to a news release from the Rosenberg PD. Police said video evidence posted to Snapchat by the suspect aided in identifying him.

“I am thankful for the quick and efficient response by (officers) that tracked (the suspect) down and took him into custody,” Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White said.

Rosenberg PD said its officers responded to a shooting call in the 1800 block of Avenue E on July 26. Police said the victim told police an individual pulled up next to his car in the 3700 block of Avenue H before firing several rounds toward him.

The suspect allegedly chased the victim, who was uninjured to the intersection of Avenue E and Walnut Street, where additional shots were fired, according to police.