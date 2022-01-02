As many of the area’s high school soccer teams begin their season this week, there are plenty of storylines to look forward to.
From upstart playoff contenders looking to build on surprise playoff seasons to perennial area powers aiming to continue their dominance, there is no shortage of intrigue as the 2021-2022 season gets underway this week.
Kempner is one of the headliners on the girls’ side as they look to build on a 2020-2021 season which saw them go 17-7-1 with an area-round playoff loss to state runner-up Friendswood on penalty kicks. The Lady Cougars got a monkey off the program’s back last season in winning its first-ever playoff game. Now, they are looking to build on that momentum heading into a new season.
Multiple players return from a team that went back to the postseason for the first time in five years, along with posting the most wins in program history. Those such as sophomores Cera Moreno – who scored twice in last season’s bi-district victory over Sharpstown – and Elizabeth Werts, who had a goal of her own in last year’s playoff win.
Midfielder Menya Bird also returns as one of just two seniors for a young Lady Cougars’ squad that looks poised to make some noise once again this season. They’ll begin their quest for another postseason berth at 7 p.m. Monday against Katy Mayde Creek.
Perennial power Ridge Point is another team to watch, as the Lady Panthers are having to replace a few key pieces of its high-scoring attack from a year ago if they want to make the UIL postseason for an 11th consecutive season.
Gone are three of their top four scorers last season as Haven Terry, Chayse Corfman, and Cameryn Parsons have been lost to graduation. However, returning is junior Zoe Main, whose 16 goals and 40 total points last season were both second-best on the team only to the graduated Terry. Also back is junior Hannah Warnken, who scored nine goals last season.
If the past is any indication, the Lady Panthers and head coach Evelyn Torres – the District 20-6A Coach of the Year last season – will reload and likely be a forced to be reckoned with once again as they seek their seventh district title in eight seasons.
Elkins’ Lady Knights are back and ready to go in trying to keep their postseason streak alive after last season’s 14-7-2 campaign that ended with a bi-district playoff loss to Katy Seven Lakes.
Forward/midfielder Addy Pitts headlines the returners for the Lady Knights after a season in which she led District 20-6A in goals (27) and total points (66) to help power the Lady Knights to the program’s seventh consecutive playoff appearance. Sophomore captain Lindsey Arnold also returns following a strong freshman season in which she scored eight goals and 18 total points in 18 games.
The Clements Lady Rangers will also look to keep their postseason streak alive. They have made the playoffs every year since the 2011-2012 campaign, but have failed to win a postseason contest since 2018. They’ll look to rectify that when they kick off their season on Jan. 7 against Bellaire at the Woodlands Invitational.
Boys
Ridge Point has been a perennial area power, having made the playoffs in six of the eight seasons since the program’s inception. However, they are still searching for a return to postseason glory, as the Panthers have not won a postseason match since a regional semifinal berth in the 2014-2015 season.
In order to win a fourth consecutive District 20-6A title, the Panthers are likely going to have to find scoring from a large swath of players. Gone are graduated seniors Luis Cunemo and Cole Kennett, who combined to score 51 of the team’s 78 goals last season, and among the options to replace that scoring include senior Jeth Flores. In the absence of more scoring, the Panthers may also have to lean on returning goalkeeper Evan Worrell, who had who had 15 shutouts last season and allowed just 12 goals against him in 23 matches. Ridge Point begins its season Thursday against Katy Jordan at the Katy ISD Showcase.
The Dulles Vikings are also among boys’ teams to watch after making a long-awaited return the postseason last year, qualifying for the first time since the 2016-2017 campaign. They made the most of it, finishing 12-7-5 with a regional quarterfinal loss to Jersey Village – though they look to face a bit of an uphill battle to build on it after graduating 15 seniors from last year’s squad.
Among returners for the Vikings are midfielder Kevin Lozano and defensemen Waseem El-Saadi and Mark Gabino, as well as senior goalkeeper Reese Ramsey. They begin their 2021-2022 campaign with a non-district road match against Dickinson on Monday.
A complete schedule for this week's action is below.
This week’s schedule
Girls
Monday
Travis vs. Bellaire, 7 p.m.
Kempner at Katy Mayde Creek, 7 p.m.
Austin vs. Katy Taylor, 7:15 p.m.
Clements at Katy Seven Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Elkins vs. South Houston, 7 p.m.
Dulles vs. Clear Brook, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Elkins vs. Houston Dobie, 8 a.m. (Angleton Tournament)
Ridge Point vs. Stratford, 9 a.m. (Greater Houston Cup)
Kempner vs. La Porte, 10 a.m.
Travis vs. Klein Oak, 4 p.m. (A&M Consolidated Tournament)
Friday
Kempner vs. South Houston, 8 a.m.
Clements vs. Bellaire, 9 a.m. (Woodlands Invitational)
Kempner vs. Pearland Dawson, noon
Travis vs. Brookshire Royal, 2 p.m. (A&M Consolidated Tournament)
Ridge Point vs. Pearland, 3 p.m. (Greater Houston Cup)
Saturday
Clements vs. Bellaire, 10:30 a.m. (Woodlands Invitational)
Kempner vs. Baytown Lee, noon
Ridge Point vs. Bridgeland, 3 p.m. (Greater Houston Cup)
Travis vs. Katy Cinco Ranch, 4 p.m. (A&M Consolidated Tournament)
Boys
Monday
Elkins vs. Deer Park, 7:30 p.m.
Clements at Katy Seven Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Travis at Katy Paetow, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Bush at Spring Woods, 7:30 p.m.
Dulles at Lamar Consolidated, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Willowridge vs. Bush, noon (Clear Creek ISD Tournament)
Dulles vs. Dobie, 2 p.m. (Pearland/Pasadena Cup)
Hightower vs. Clear Lake, 4 p.m. (Clear Creek ISD tournament)
Clements at Katy Tompkins, 5 p.m. (Katy ISD Showcase)
Austin vs. Lamar Consolidated, 6 p.m. (Crump Stadium)
Ridge Point at Katy Jordan, 7 p.m. (Katy ISD Showcase)
Friday
Willowridge vs. Clear Falls, 10 a.m. (Clear Creek ISD Tournament)
Bush vs. College Park, noon (Pasadena Tournament)
Hightower vs. Pebble Hills, 3 p.m. (Clear Creek ISD tournament)
Ridge Point at Katy Morton Ranch, 3:30 p.m. (Katy ISD Showcase)
Austin vs. Alief Hastings, 4 p.m. (Crump Stadium)
Dulles vs. Houston Heights, 4 p.m. (Pearland/Pasadena Cup)
Travis vs. Katy Westpark, 7:15 p.m.
Clements at Morton Ranch, 7 p.m. (Katy ISD Showcase)
Elkins at Stratford, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Dulles vs. Goose Creek Memorial, 10 a.m. (Pearland/Pasadena Cup)
Hightower vs. South Houston, 10 a.m. (Clear Creek ISD Tournament)
Kempner vs. Texas City, 10 a.m. (Pearland/Pasadena Cup)
Austin vs. George Ranch, 11 a.m. (Crump Stadium)
Bush vs. Clear Falls, noon (Pasadena Tournament)
Clements at Katy Paetow, 5:30 p.m. (Katy ISD Showcase)
Ridge Point at Katy Cinco Ranch, 7 p.m. (Katy ISD Showcase)
Willowridge vs. College Park, 7:15 p.m. (Clear Creek ISD Tournament)
