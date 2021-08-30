As high school football kicked off under the lights last week for the first time in 2021, Fort Bend squads hit the ground running in nearly every facet.
The Marshall Buffalos are off and running in 2021 and don’t appear to have missed a beat, scoring early and often to overwhelm Eisenhower 68-34 last Thursday. Marshall used a potent rushing attack, spurred by a bevy of runners, to pick the Eagles apart in a scoring display familiar to its fans.
Quarterback Ja’Koby Banks was the star of the night for the Buffalos, rushing for 167 yards and three scores while throwing for 154 yards and two additional touchdowns. Both of Banks’ scoring tosses went to Chris Marshall, who hauled in four catches for 116 yards for an offense that piled up more than 500 total yards.
Four different Buffalo rushers found pay dirt Thursday as part of an attack that piled up more than 300 yards on the ground. Aaron McGowen and Jarrod Howard scored two touchdowns apiece, while backup quarterback Jordan Davis added a late scoring plunge of his own.
Ridge Point 41, Pearland 13
The Ridge Point Panthers kicked off their 2021 season with a bang as well, taking down Pearland xx-xx last Friday. Junior running back Ezell Jolly led the Panthers with 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns as part of a 265-yard attack for Ridge Point, while senior quarterback Bert Emanuel also threw for 134 yards.
Clements 21, Rosenberg Terry 6
Clements won its second consecutive season opener with a 21-6 victory over Rosenberg Terry last Thursday. Micah Darnell completed 8 of 12 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns for the Rangers, most of it to senior wideout Patrick Smith (147 yards, 2 TDs). Dimas Kasuma also ran for 60 yards and a score.
Dulles 27, Kempner 0
Three different Vikings runners scored touchdowns for Dulles on Saturday, with Alfred Antwi, Jaxon Tilley, and Jalen Brown all finding pay dirt in a 27-0 shutout against Kempner.
Hightower 26, Bush 0
Sophomore quarterback K.J. Penson tossed two touchdown passes for the Hightower Hurricanes in a xx-xx win over the Bush Broncos on Friday, one each to Zion Kearney and USC commit Caleb Douglas. Defensively, Julian Payne had a fumble recovery to help Hightower pitch its first shutout in nearly two years.
Spring 38, Travis 17
Anthony Njoku had a rushing touchdown for the Travis Tigers in their xx-xx loss to Spring on Aug. 27, while Elkins’ Daron Smith ran for two scores in the Knights’ xx-xx loss to Bellaire.
A roundup of last week’s scores and next week’s schedule for area teams is below.
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Marshall vs. Elkins, 6 p.m., Hall Stadium
Ridge Point vs. Dickinson, 7 p.m., Freedom Field
Austin at Alief Elsik, 7 p.m. Crump Stadium
Travis at Richmond Foster, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Friday
Hightower vs. Westfield, 7 p.m., Hall Stadium
Bush at College Station, 7 p.m., College Station High School
Clements at Westbury, 7 p.m., Dyer Stadium
Kempner at Alvin, 7 p.m., Alvin ISD Stadium
Saturday
Dulles vs. Willowridge, 6 p.m., Hall Stadium
