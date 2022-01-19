The Sugar Land Skeeters are no more. During an upcoming launch party on Saturday Jan. 29, the Houston Astros are set to unveil the new name for its Triple-A franchise in Sugar Land, according to a news release from the organization.
According to reports from Houston television stations FOX 26 and KPRC Tuesday evening, the Astros have changed the Sugar Land franchise’s name from the Skeeters to the Space Cowboys. The Astros bought the Skeeters, who were part of the independent Atlantic League from 2012-2020, prior to the 2021 season
A presentation of the new brand, including a mascot introduction, logos and uniforms, will kick off the Jan. 29 launch party according to the release.
During the event, there will be appearances and autograph sessions with Astros prospects Brett Conine, Chad Donato, JP France, Korey Lee and JJ Matijevic, and Sugar Land manager Mickey Storey. Attendees will also have the chance to enjoy clubhouse tours as well as live music, inflatables and a fireworks show to end the night.
Launch party tickets are $1, and all proceeds will benefit the Astros Foundation. Community members can purchase tickets to the launch party by going to sugarlandskeeters.com/events.
