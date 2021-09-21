Sugar Land Skeeters fans may have just seen the Astros’ catcher of the future suit up in their own backyard earlier this week.
Astros catcher prospect Korey Lee, who is also rated as the organization’s top overall prospect by MLB Pipeline, made his debut with the Skeeters, the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate, on Monday night against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Constellation Field.
It was a bit of a rough debut for Lee, who went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts in a 5-3 Skeeters win. However, the 23-year-old backstop has still performed well all season. Lee was hitting .282 with a .794 OPS in 328 plate appearances between High-A Asheville, Double-A Corpus Christi and Sugar Land entering Tuesday’s regular season finale for the Skeeters.
The Astros’ 2019 first-round pick (32nd overall) from the University of California has flashed a complete defensive game as well this season, with a .988 fielding percentage in 471 innings while throwing out 43 percent (22 of 51) attempted base stealers across three minor league levels.
