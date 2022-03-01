The Austin High School boys soccer team has never won a district championship. But from the looks of their play this season, the Bulldogs have designs of changing that.
Austin picked up a win and a tie last week, running its unbeaten streak to eight matches. The Bulldogs (12-1-2, 7-1-2 district) enter play this week in first place in District 20-6A as they look to dethrone three-time defending district champion Ridge Point.
Jose Colin and EJ Iyoriobhe each scored goals in a 2-0 victory over Ridge Point on Feb. 22, while Gabe Minor had an assist and goalkeeper Hady Elissa kept a clean sheet for the Bulldogs’ fourth shutout win of the season.
The Bulldogs then played to a scoreless draw against George Ranch on Feb. 25, the second time the two teams have tied this season. Austin has not lost a match since Jan. 25 and was looking to extend that streak in Tuesday’s scheduled match against second-place Bush.
Other boys action
Clements is searching for a return to postseason action following a two-year absence, and the Rangers have put themselves in good position heading into the second leg of district play. They defeated Dulles 2-1 on Feb. 22 before beating Elkins 3-1 on Feb. 25. Chris McMeans scored in each match for Clements (9-6, 7-3), while Tim Kroon had a goal and an assist against Elkins.
Muhammed Al-Amyan scored the lone goal for Dulles (4-10-1, 1-9) against Clements, his second goal of the season.
Ridge Point bounced back from the loss to Austin with a 2-0 win over Dulles on Feb. 25. Ricardo Blanco scored for the Panthers in the win over Dulles, while goalkeeper Evan Worrell had three saves to help Ridge Point (11-3-2, 8-2) secure its fourth shutout win of the season.
In Class 4A action, the Stafford Spartans are tied for first place in District 24-4A after a 4-1 win over Sweeny on Feb. 25, which moved them to 10-5-3 overall and 7-1 in district play.
Girls
Austin’s Lady Bulldogs snapped a two-match losing streak with a 4-3 win in penalty kicks against George Ranch on Feb. 25. Nishi Chartram scored her second game-winning penalty kick of the season for the Lady Bulldogs (10-7, 6-4), while goalkeeper Elizabeth Donnelly kept a clean sheet in regulation and made a key stop in penalty kicks.
Center back Allison Wang was the hot hand for the Clements Lady Rangers in their two wins last week, a 7-0 victory over Dulles on Feb. 23 and a 5-1 win over Elkins on Feb. 25. Wang had two goals against Dulles, then followed up that performance with a hat trick against Elkins. Jayna Patel also scored twice for the Lady Rangers (9-6-1, 6-3) against Dulles, while Kareena Patel scored in both matches.
Sarah Lovetinsky scored the only goal for Elkins (11-7, 5-5) against Clements, and also found the back of the net twice in a 4-0 win over Bush on Feb. 22.
Ridge Point’s Lady Panthers moved to 16-0 on the season and 10-0 in District 20-6A with a pair of big wins last week, defeating Austin 6-0 on Feb. 22 before beating Dulles 10-0 on Feb. 25. Zoe Main had two goals and two assists in the win against Austin, while Laurel Kelley also scored twice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.