While the Marshall Buffalos offense was in sync to begin the season, the defense left much to be desired in its opening-week victory.
That was not the case this week, as Marshall dominated on both sides of the ball to take down FBISD rival Elkins by a score of 49-7 last Thursday at Hall Stadium in a battle of Missouri City foes.
Quarterback Ja’Koby Banks was again the offensive catalyst for the Buffalos against the Knights, throwing five touchdown passes in the first half as Marshall led 49-0 at the break. Four of those scores were to Runderick Dudley on passes of 16, 25, 28 and 45 yards, and he connected with Chris Marshall late in the second quarter to finish off his night.
On the other side of the ball, the Buffalos forced five turnovers while stifling the Knights, who did not get on the board until midway through the third quarter. Chris Stephens and Laurence Tillman both recovered a fumble apiece, while Caleb Cossey returned another miscue for a touchdown early in the first quarter.
Ridge Point 42, Dickinson 36
In a battle of two of the Houston region’s best in in Class 6A, the Panthers piled up 545 yards of total offense to edge the Gators last Thursday and start 2-0 for the first time since the 2016 season. Senior quarterback Bert Emanuel, Jr. accounted for 403 total yards (169 passing, 234 rushing) and five total touchdowns on the night (3 rushing, 2 passing), while running back Ezell Jolley (134 yards) eclipsed the century mark for the second consecutive week.
Defensively, Dashaun Chachere had 12 tackles while Cortez Nichols had a sack and a fumble recovery.
Clements 52, Westbury 14
It was once again Clements’ backfield duo doing the most damage. After accounting for multiple touchdowns in the Rangers’ season-opening win last week, quarterback Micah Darnell accounted for three more touchdowns last Thursday in Clements’ route of the Huskies. Dimas Kusuma also ran for two touchdowns.
Alief Elsik 22, Austin 10
Senior quarterback Braeden Abboud threw for 150 yards and his first touchdown of the season in the Bulldogs’ loss, while Luke Weaver led Austin’s receiving corps with three catches for 70 yards.
Richmond Foster 28, Travis 7
Anthony Njoku hooked up with his brother Dominic Njoku late in the first half for the Tigers’ lone score of the night.
Last week’s scores
Clements 52, Westbury 14
Ridge Point 42, Dickinson 36
Marshall 49, Elkins 7
Dulles 42, Willowridge 5
Alief Elsik 22, Austin 10
Westfield 38, Hightower 12
Alvin 17, Kempner 0
College Station 49, Bush 7
Richmond Foster 28, Travis 7
Port Lavaca Calhoun 21, Stafford 14
Next week’s schedule
Thursday
Clements at Pasadena, 7 p.m., Veterans Memorial Stadium
Marshall at Galena Park, 7 p.m., GPISD Stadium
Austin at Westside, 7 p.m., Delmar Stadium
Hightower at Rosenberg Terry, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Friday
Elkins vs. Clear Springs, 7 p.m., Hall Stadium
Bush at Alief Taylor, 7 p.m., Crump Stadium
Stafford vs. Bellville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Ridge Point vs. C.E. King, 6 p.m., Hall Stadium
Dulles at Stratford, 6 p.m., Tully Stadium
Travis at Cy Falls, 6 p.m., Berry Center
