Dulles’ Craig Ledet releases a pitch during a game against Katy Jordan during the Fort Bend ISD tournament earlier this season. (Photo by Landan Kuhlmann)

 Photo by Landan Kuhlmann

It was a busy week last week for Fort Bend County baseball and softball teams, as the district season has kicked off its second leg.

In baseball, the Ridge Point Panthers stayed undefeated in district play, while Travis continued to play strong despite suffering its first 20-6A defeat. Hunter Golden threw a no-hitter for the Austin Bulldogs on April 1 against Dulles to highlight the area’s pitching performances, while Kempner’s Anthony Marino had four hits a win over Marshall as the local standout hitting performance.

On the softball side of things, Ridge Point’s Bailey Gray threw a no-hitter of her own to keep the Lady Panthers undefeated in 20-6A, while Travis’ Ariel Kowalewski tied a season-high with 16 strikeouts against Austin.

That’s just a preview of last week’s standout performances. A few more highlights and updated district standings are below:

INDIVIDUAL HIGHLIGHTS

Baseball

March 29

District 20-6A

Travis 10, Dulles 2

Travis122 023 0 – 10 10  2

Dulles000 200 0 –  2    7   5

Winning pitcher: Devin Cummings

Top performers

Josh Shimmin (Travis): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Ty Henry (Dulles): 2-4

Records: Travis 16-3, Dulles 2-14-1

Ridge Point 2, Elkins 1

Ridge Point:  000 002 0 – 2

Elkins             001 000 0 – 1 2 0

Winning pitcher: Hunter Nichols

Records: Ridge Point 16-2 (5-0), Elkins 11-7-1 (3-2)

April 1

Austin 8, Dulles 0

Austin 310 220 X – 8 8 0

Dulles 000 000 0 – 0 0 5

Winning pitcher: Hunter Golden

Losing pitcher: Jake Hewett

Top Performers

Hunter Golden (Austin): CG, 11 Ks (no-hitter)

Ryan Dugas (Austin): 3 hits, RBI

Records: Austin 7-10 (3-3), Dulles 2-15-1 (0-6)

District 24-5A

April 1

Kempner 23, Marshall 10

Kempner 241 15(10) X – 23 9 3

Marshall  102 070 X  –  10  4 10

Winning pitcher: Drew Walker

Losing pitcher: Troy Scott

Top performers:

Peter Garcia (Kempner): 2 hits, 2B, 4 RBIs

Anthony Marino (Kempner): 4 hits, RBI

Jabari Mayweather (Marshall): 2-4, 2B, RBI

Mason Mercier (Marshall): 2 RBIs

Records: Kempner 10-9-1, (3-4), Marshall (3-11, 0-8)

Softball

March 29

District 20-6A

George Ranch 11, Dulles 1

George Ranch: 041 100 5 – 11 16 0

Dulles:             001 000 0 – 1    7   0

Top performers

Jesyca Johnston (GR): 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Hope Burford (Dulles): 3 hits

Winning pitcher: Macie Burks

Losing pitcher: Macie Wolfe

Records: George Ranch 8-8 (4-3), Dulles 6-8 (1-6)

April 1

District 20-6A

Travis 4, Austin 0

Top performers

Ariel Kowalewski (Travis): CG, 16 Ks

Records: Travis 12-8 (8-0), Austin 3-16 (2-6)

Ridge Point 12, Clements 0

Top performers:

Bailey Gray (Ridge Point): CG (no-hitter)

Reagan Green (Ridge Point): HR

Records: Ridge Point 18-2 (7-1), Clements 4-11 (0-8)

STANDINGS

BASEBALL

District 20-6A

Ridge Point (17-2, 6-0)

Travis (16-4 5-1)

George Ranch (10-13, 4-2)

Elkins (12-7-1, 4-2)

Austin (7-10, 3-3)

Clements (2-18, 1-5)

Bush (9-13, 1-5)

Dulles (2-15-1, 0-6)

District 24-5A

Fulshear (11-8-1, 9-1)

Foster (13-8, 7-1)

Angleton (9-10, 6-2)

Kempner (12-9-1, 6-4) 

Lamar Cons. (8-14, 5-5)

Terry (9-10, 4-4)

Hightower (11-7, 3-7)

Willowridge (3-11, 0-8)

Marshall (3-12, 0-8)

District 25-4A

Needville (15-4, 5-0)

Sweeny (16-4, 4-1)

Brazosport (8-12, 3-2)

Columbia (9-10, 3-3)

Stafford (5-13, 2-3)

Bay City (6-11, 1-4)

La Marque (1-12, 0-5)

SOFTBALL

District 20-6A

Travis (12-8, 8-0)

Ridge Point (18-2, 7-1)

Elkins (12-10, 5-3)

George Ranch (9-8, 5-3)

Austin (3-16, 2-6)

Dulles (7-9, 2-6)

Clements (4-9, 1-5)

Bush (0-9, 0-6)

District 24-5A

Angleton (17-6-1, 9-0)

Fulshear (17-9, 8-2)

Foster (13-5, 7-1)

Lamar Cons. (12-8, 5-3

Willowridge (7-11, 4-5)

Hightower (5-15, 2-7)

Kempner (2-11, 0-8)

Marshall (0-10, 0-8)

District 25-4A

Needville (13-7-1, 6-1)

Columbia (20-4, 6-1)

Sweeney (13-9, 5-2)

Bay City (9-14-1, 3-4)

Brazosport (6-11, 2-4)

Stafford (11-8, 1-5)

La Marque (0-7, 0-6)

