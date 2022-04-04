It was a busy week last week for Fort Bend County baseball and softball teams, as the district season has kicked off its second leg.
In baseball, the Ridge Point Panthers stayed undefeated in district play, while Travis continued to play strong despite suffering its first 20-6A defeat. Hunter Golden threw a no-hitter for the Austin Bulldogs on April 1 against Dulles to highlight the area’s pitching performances, while Kempner’s Anthony Marino had four hits a win over Marshall as the local standout hitting performance.
On the softball side of things, Ridge Point’s Bailey Gray threw a no-hitter of her own to keep the Lady Panthers undefeated in 20-6A, while Travis’ Ariel Kowalewski tied a season-high with 16 strikeouts against Austin.
That’s just a preview of last week’s standout performances. A few more highlights and updated district standings are below:
INDIVIDUAL HIGHLIGHTS
Baseball
March 29
District 20-6A
Travis 10, Dulles 2
Travis122 023 0 – 10 10 2
Dulles000 200 0 – 2 7 5
Winning pitcher: Devin Cummings
Top performers
Josh Shimmin (Travis): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Ty Henry (Dulles): 2-4
Records: Travis 16-3, Dulles 2-14-1
Ridge Point 2, Elkins 1
Ridge Point: 000 002 0 – 2
Elkins 001 000 0 – 1 2 0
Winning pitcher: Hunter Nichols
Records: Ridge Point 16-2 (5-0), Elkins 11-7-1 (3-2)
April 1
Austin 8, Dulles 0
Austin 310 220 X – 8 8 0
Dulles 000 000 0 – 0 0 5
Winning pitcher: Hunter Golden
Losing pitcher: Jake Hewett
Top Performers
Hunter Golden (Austin): CG, 11 Ks (no-hitter)
Ryan Dugas (Austin): 3 hits, RBI
Records: Austin 7-10 (3-3), Dulles 2-15-1 (0-6)
District 24-5A
April 1
Kempner 23, Marshall 10
Kempner 241 15(10) X – 23 9 3
Marshall 102 070 X – 10 4 10
Winning pitcher: Drew Walker
Losing pitcher: Troy Scott
Top performers:
Peter Garcia (Kempner): 2 hits, 2B, 4 RBIs
Anthony Marino (Kempner): 4 hits, RBI
Jabari Mayweather (Marshall): 2-4, 2B, RBI
Mason Mercier (Marshall): 2 RBIs
Records: Kempner 10-9-1, (3-4), Marshall (3-11, 0-8)
Softball
March 29
District 20-6A
George Ranch 11, Dulles 1
George Ranch: 041 100 5 – 11 16 0
Dulles: 001 000 0 – 1 7 0
Top performers
Jesyca Johnston (GR): 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Hope Burford (Dulles): 3 hits
Winning pitcher: Macie Burks
Losing pitcher: Macie Wolfe
Records: George Ranch 8-8 (4-3), Dulles 6-8 (1-6)
April 1
District 20-6A
Travis 4, Austin 0
Top performers
Ariel Kowalewski (Travis): CG, 16 Ks
Records: Travis 12-8 (8-0), Austin 3-16 (2-6)
Ridge Point 12, Clements 0
Top performers:
Bailey Gray (Ridge Point): CG (no-hitter)
Reagan Green (Ridge Point): HR
Records: Ridge Point 18-2 (7-1), Clements 4-11 (0-8)
STANDINGS
BASEBALL
District 20-6A
Ridge Point (17-2, 6-0)
Travis (16-4 5-1)
George Ranch (10-13, 4-2)
Elkins (12-7-1, 4-2)
Austin (7-10, 3-3)
Clements (2-18, 1-5)
Bush (9-13, 1-5)
Dulles (2-15-1, 0-6)
District 24-5A
Fulshear (11-8-1, 9-1)
Foster (13-8, 7-1)
Angleton (9-10, 6-2)
Kempner (12-9-1, 6-4)
Lamar Cons. (8-14, 5-5)
Terry (9-10, 4-4)
Hightower (11-7, 3-7)
Willowridge (3-11, 0-8)
Marshall (3-12, 0-8)
District 25-4A
Needville (15-4, 5-0)
Sweeny (16-4, 4-1)
Brazosport (8-12, 3-2)
Columbia (9-10, 3-3)
Stafford (5-13, 2-3)
Bay City (6-11, 1-4)
La Marque (1-12, 0-5)
SOFTBALL
District 20-6A
Travis (12-8, 8-0)
Ridge Point (18-2, 7-1)
Elkins (12-10, 5-3)
George Ranch (9-8, 5-3)
Austin (3-16, 2-6)
Dulles (7-9, 2-6)
Clements (4-9, 1-5)
Bush (0-9, 0-6)
District 24-5A
Angleton (17-6-1, 9-0)
Fulshear (17-9, 8-2)
Foster (13-5, 7-1)
Lamar Cons. (12-8, 5-3
Willowridge (7-11, 4-5)
Hightower (5-15, 2-7)
Kempner (2-11, 0-8)
Marshall (0-10, 0-8)
District 25-4A
Needville (13-7-1, 6-1)
Columbia (20-4, 6-1)
Sweeney (13-9, 5-2)
Bay City (9-14-1, 3-4)
Brazosport (6-11, 2-4)
Stafford (11-8, 1-5)
La Marque (0-7, 0-6)
