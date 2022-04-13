It was a week to continue or start winning streaks on the diamond for several Fort Bend area baseball and softball squads.
On the baseball side, Ridge Point emerged victorious in a battle of District 20-6A’s top two teams so far this season, using a late rally to down Travis 6-4 on April 6 thanks to Mason Dossett’s homer and JJ Kennett’s two hits. They also beat Clements on April 8 to move to 8-0 in district play. In Class 5A action, Hightower used two hits from Braylen Kizzee and three RBIs from Dylan Evans to beat Marshall twice last week and snap a seven-game losing skid.
To highlight the softball action, the George Ranch Lady Longhorns have won six straight following a 3-2 win over Travis on April 5 - Travis’ first district loss - and an 11-1 victory against Austin on April 9. Mariah Garner had two hits including a homer for the Lady Longhorns.
A few more individual highlights and complete district standings are below:
INDIVIDUAL HIGHLIGHTS
Baseball
April 6
Clements 4, Bush 2
Bush000 100 1 – 2 3 3
Clements 000 130 0 – 4 5 1
Winning pitcher: Jackson Menough
Losing pitcher: Charles Reyes
Top Performers
Jackson Menough (CHS): 6 IP, 7 Ks, 1 ER
Ryan Brown (CHS): 2-3, RBI
Diego Perez (Bush): 1-2, 2B, BB
Records: Clements 3-19 (2-6), Bush 9-15 (1-7)
George Ranch 6, Dulles 2
GR 203 000 1 – 6 5 1
Dulles 000 100 1 - 2 8 5
Winning pitcher: Bradley Hermes
Losing pitcher: Ishan Mehta
Top performers
Marc Tisdel (Dulles): 2-4, HR
Taelon Varlack (Dulles): 2-4, RBI
Grant Reynolds (GR): 2 hits
Records: Dulles 3-16-1 (1-7), George Ranch 12-13 (6-2)
Ridge Point 6, Travis 4
Travis 001 300 0 – 4 3 1
RPHS 020 031 X – 6 7 3
Winning pitcher: Jack McKernan
Losing pitcher: Josh Shimmin
Top performers
JJ Kennett (RP): 2 hits
Mason Dossett (RP): HR
Micah Dean (Travis): 1-2, 2 HBP, 3 SB
Records: Ridge Point 19-2 (8-0), Travis 17-5 (6-2)
District 25-4A
Stafford 6, Brazosport 5
Brazosport – 100 130 0 - 5
Stafford - 312 000 X – 6
Winning pitcher: Macario Aleman
Top performers
Jordan Martinez (Stafford): 3-3, 2B, 3 RBIs
Macario Aleman (Stafford): 2B, HBP, RBI
Records: Stafford 6-14 (3-4), Brazosport 8-14 (3-4)
April 8
District 24-5A
Foster 14, Kempner 4
Foster 003 038 X – 14 11 2
Kempner 120 100 X – 4 3 4
Winning pitcher: Jackson Low
Losing pitcher: Nathan Jacobsen
Top performers
Lee Kubosh (Foster): 3-5, 3 2B, 2 RBIs
Peter Garcia (Kempner): 2-3, 2 2Bs, 2 RBIs
Records: Foster 15-8 (9-1), Kempner 12-11-1 (6-6)
Hightower 10, Marshall 3
Marshall – 001 010 1 – 3 5 8
Hightower – 114 400 0 – 10 11 2
Winning pitcher: Samuel Cantu
Losing pitcher: Mike Turrubiartes
Top performers
Braylen Kizzee (Hightower): 2 hits
Dylan Evans (Hightower): 3 RBIs
Jabari Mayweather (Marshall): 2 hits
Records: Hightower 13-7-1 (5-7), Marshall 3-14 (0-10)
April 9
District 24-5A
Terry 12, Willowridge 2
Willowridge – 010 10X X – 2 3 3
Ros. Terry – 602 4XX X – 12 18 1
Winning pitcher: Jayden Toland
Losing pitcher: Samuel Ortiz
Top performers
Michael Cuelas (Terry) 3 hits
Alex Coronado (Terry): 4 RBIs
Samuel Ortiz (Willowridge): 2 hits
Records: Terry 11-10 (6-4), Willowridge 4-13 (0-10)
Softball
April 8
District 20-6A
George Ranch 11, Austin 1
George Ranch – 013 601 X – 11 10 0
Austin – 000 100 X – 1 6 4
Winning pitcher: Nora Thompson
Top performers
Mariah Garner (GR): 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs
Alyssa Carter (Austin): 2 hits
Records: George Ranch 11-9 (7-3), Austin 3-18 (2-8)
District 25-4A
Needville 6, Brazosport 1
Winning pitcher: Makala Smith
Top performers
Makala Smith (Needville): CG, 1 ER, 13 K
Jessalyn Gregory (Needville): 2B
Records: Needville 15-7-1 (8-1), Brazosport 6-12 (2-5)
STANDINGS
BASEBALL
District 20-6A
Ridge Point (19-2, 8-0)
Travis (17-5, 6-2)
George Ranch (12-13, 6-2)
Elkins (13-8-1, 5-3)
Austin (7-12, 3-5)
Clements (3-19-1, 2-6)
Bush (9-15, 1-7)
Dulles (3-16-1, 1-7)
District 24-5A
Fulshear (12-9-1, 10-2)
Foster (15-8, 9-1)
Angleton (10-11, 7-3)
Ros. Terry (11-10, 6-4)
Kempner (12-11-1, 6-6)
Lamar Cons. (8-15, 5-5)
Hightower (13-7-1, 5-7)
Willowridge (4-13, 0-10)
Marshall (3-14-1, 0-10)
District 25-4A
Needville (17-4, 7-0)
Sweeny (18-4, 5-1)
Columbia (11-10, 4-3)
Stafford (6-14, 3-4)
Brazosport (8-14, 3-4)
Bay City (7-12, 2-5)
La Marque (1-15, 0-7)
SOFTBALL
District 20-6A
Travis (12-9, 8-1)
Ridge Point (20-5, 8-1)
Elkins (13-10, 7-3)
George Ranch (11-9, 7-3)
Austin (3-18, 2-8)
Dulles (8-10, 3-7)
Clements (4-13, 1-7)
Bush (0-11, 0-8)
District 24-5A
Angleton (20-6-1, 12-0)
Fulshear (17-10, 8-3)
Foster (13-5, 7-4)
Ros. Terry (15-11, 7-3)
Lamar Cons. (14-9, 7-4)
Willowridge (7-13, 4-7)
Hightower (5-16, 2-8)
Kempner (3-12, 1-9)
Marshall (0-12, 0-10)
District 25-4A
Needville (15-7-1, 8-1)
Columbia (22-5, 7-2)
Sweeney (15-7, 6-2)
Bay City (9-15-1, 3-5
Brazosport (6-12, 3-5)
Stafford (12-9, 2-6)
La Marque (0-9, 0-8)
