Hightower Braylen Kizzie

Hightower's Braylen Kizzie prepares to deliver a pitch during a game last season. The Hurricanes swept Missouri City rival Marshall last week. (Photo from Hightower Baseball Twitter)

It was a week to continue or start winning streaks on the diamond for several Fort Bend area baseball and softball squads.

On the baseball side, Ridge Point emerged victorious in a battle of District 20-6A’s top two teams so far this season, using a late rally to down Travis 6-4 on April 6 thanks to Mason Dossett’s homer and JJ Kennett’s two hits. They also beat Clements on April 8 to move to 8-0 in district play. In Class 5A action, Hightower used two hits from Braylen Kizzee and three RBIs from Dylan Evans to beat Marshall twice last week and snap a seven-game losing skid.

To highlight the softball action, the George Ranch Lady Longhorns have won six straight following a 3-2 win over Travis on April 5 - Travis’ first district loss - and an 11-1 victory against Austin on April 9. Mariah Garner had two hits including a homer for the Lady Longhorns.

A few more individual highlights and complete district standings are below:

INDIVIDUAL HIGHLIGHTS

Baseball

April 6

Clements 4, Bush 2

Bush000 100 1 – 2 3 3

Clements 000 130 0 – 4 5 1

Winning pitcher: Jackson Menough

Losing pitcher: Charles Reyes

Top Performers

Jackson Menough (CHS): 6 IP, 7 Ks, 1 ER

Ryan Brown (CHS): 2-3, RBI

Diego Perez (Bush): 1-2, 2B, BB

Records: Clements 3-19 (2-6), Bush 9-15 (1-7)

George Ranch 6, Dulles 2

GR 203 000 1 – 6 5 1

Dulles   000 100 1 -  2 8 5

Winning pitcher: Bradley Hermes

Losing pitcher: Ishan Mehta

Top performers

Marc Tisdel (Dulles): 2-4, HR

Taelon Varlack (Dulles): 2-4, RBI

Grant Reynolds (GR): 2 hits

Records: Dulles 3-16-1 (1-7), George Ranch 12-13 (6-2)

Ridge Point 6, Travis 4

Travis 001 300 0 – 4 3 1

RPHS 020 031 X – 6 7 3

Winning pitcher: Jack McKernan

Losing pitcher: Josh Shimmin

Top performers

JJ Kennett (RP): 2 hits

Mason Dossett (RP): HR

Micah Dean (Travis): 1-2, 2 HBP, 3 SB

Records: Ridge Point 19-2 (8-0), Travis 17-5 (6-2)

District 25-4A

Stafford 6, Brazosport 5

Brazosport – 100 130 0 - 5

Stafford -       312 000 X – 6

Winning pitcher: Macario Aleman

Top performers

Jordan Martinez (Stafford): 3-3, 2B, 3 RBIs

Macario Aleman (Stafford): 2B, HBP, RBI

Records: Stafford 6-14 (3-4), Brazosport 8-14 (3-4)

April 8

District 24-5A

Foster 14, Kempner 4

Foster      003 038 X – 14 11 2

Kempner 120 100 X –  4   3   4 

Winning pitcher: Jackson Low

Losing pitcher: Nathan Jacobsen

Top performers

Lee Kubosh (Foster): 3-5, 3 2B, 2 RBIs

Peter Garcia (Kempner): 2-3, 2 2Bs, 2 RBIs

Records: Foster 15-8 (9-1), Kempner 12-11-1 (6-6)

Hightower 10, Marshall 3

Marshall –     001 010 1 –   3 5 8

Hightower –  114 400 0 – 10 11 2

Winning pitcher: Samuel Cantu

Losing pitcher: Mike Turrubiartes

Top performers

Braylen Kizzee (Hightower): 2 hits

Dylan Evans (Hightower): 3 RBIs

Jabari Mayweather (Marshall): 2 hits

Records: Hightower 13-7-1 (5-7), Marshall 3-14 (0-10)

April 9

District 24-5A

Terry 12, Willowridge 2

Willowridge –  010 10X X –  2  3 3

Ros. Terry –     602 4XX X – 12 18 1

Winning pitcher: Jayden Toland

Losing pitcher: Samuel Ortiz

Top performers

Michael Cuelas (Terry) 3 hits

Alex Coronado (Terry): 4 RBIs

Samuel Ortiz (Willowridge): 2 hits

Records: Terry 11-10 (6-4), Willowridge 4-13 (0-10)

Softball

April 8

District 20-6A

George Ranch 11, Austin 1

George Ranch –  013 601 X – 11 10 0

Austin –   000 100 X – 1   6   4

Winning pitcher: Nora Thompson

Top performers

Mariah Garner (GR): 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs

Alyssa Carter (Austin): 2 hits

Records: George Ranch 11-9 (7-3), Austin 3-18 (2-8)

District 25-4A

Needville 6, Brazosport 1

Winning pitcher: Makala Smith

Top performers

Makala Smith (Needville): CG, 1 ER, 13 K

Jessalyn Gregory (Needville): 2B

Records: Needville 15-7-1 (8-1), Brazosport 6-12 (2-5)

STANDINGS

BASEBALL

District 20-6A

Ridge Point (19-2, 8-0)

Travis (17-5, 6-2)

George Ranch (12-13, 6-2)

Elkins (13-8-1, 5-3)

Austin (7-12, 3-5)

Clements (3-19-1, 2-6)

Bush (9-15, 1-7)

Dulles (3-16-1, 1-7)

District 24-5A

Fulshear (12-9-1, 10-2)

Foster (15-8, 9-1)

Angleton (10-11, 7-3)

Ros. Terry (11-10, 6-4)

Kempner (12-11-1, 6-6)

Lamar Cons. (8-15, 5-5)

Hightower (13-7-1, 5-7)

Willowridge (4-13, 0-10)

Marshall (3-14-1, 0-10)

District 25-4A

Needville (17-4, 7-0)

Sweeny (18-4, 5-1)

Columbia (11-10, 4-3)

Stafford (6-14, 3-4)

Brazosport (8-14, 3-4)

Bay City (7-12, 2-5)

La Marque (1-15, 0-7)

SOFTBALL

District 20-6A

Travis (12-9, 8-1)

Ridge Point (20-5, 8-1)

Elkins (13-10, 7-3)

George Ranch (11-9, 7-3)

Austin (3-18, 2-8)

Dulles (8-10, 3-7)

Clements (4-13, 1-7)

Bush (0-11, 0-8)

District 24-5A

Angleton (20-6-1, 12-0)

Fulshear (17-10, 8-3)

Foster (13-5, 7-4)

Ros. Terry (15-11, 7-3)

Lamar Cons. (14-9, 7-4)

Willowridge (7-13, 4-7)

Hightower (5-16, 2-8)

Kempner (3-12, 1-9)

Marshall (0-12, 0-10)

District 25-4A

Needville (15-7-1, 8-1)

Columbia (22-5, 7-2)

Sweeney (15-7, 6-2)

Bay City (9-15-1, 3-5

Brazosport (6-12, 3-5)

Stafford  (12-9, 2-6)

La Marque (0-9, 0-8)

