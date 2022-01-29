If there were any questions about who the favorite was to take home the District 24-5A boys regular season crown, the Marshall Buffalos may have put them to rest last week in dominating fashion.
The Buffalos took down Missouri City rival Hightower by a score of 96-68 last Friday night in a matchup of the district’s top two boys squads so far this season, and controlled the game from start to finish with a wire-to-wire victory. Marshall (22-2, 11-0) has won seven straight games, and was slated to face Willowridge Tuesday night.
Chris Marshall was nearly unstoppable for the Buffalos, dropping in a season-high 42 points to lead all scorers – the sixth time this season he has scored at least 30 points in a game. Omani Ozenne also set a new high-water mark for the season with 20 points, while Jaland Lowe added 19 points.
Aaron Williams led the Hurricanes with 13 points and Jacory Chatman added 10 points for Hightower (20-9, 10-2), which saw its eight-game winning streak snapped with the loss. They were set to face Richmond Foster Tuesday night as they look to get back on track.
Other boys notable performances
Travis won a pair of games last week, defeating Austin 41-38 on Jan. 25 and taking down George Ranch 49-38 on Jan. 28. Alexandar Martinez led the Tigers (17-11, 6-3) with 18 points against George Ranch, while Jason Nwaneti had 10 points and Cameron Crockett grabbed nine rebounds.
And while Austin may have dropped both games last week, it wasn’t without a few standout performances. D.J. Jackson had 18 points for the Bulldogs (11-17, 1-8) against Travis, while Brian Annune had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 62-47 loss to Ridge Point on Jan. 28.
Girls
The Dulles Lady Vikings saw their winning streak reach 10 games after a pair of big wins last week, defeating Bush 67-39 on Jan. 25 before beating Clements 82-23 on Jan. 28. Peyton Overton poured in a season-high 23 points along with seven rebounds and five assists for the Lady Vikings (21-6, 10-1) against Bush, while Nya Threatt had 23 points and eight rebounds against Clements.
Sophomore Crystal Schultz scored a game-high 17 points for the Lady Broncos (9-20, 3-7) against Dulles to go along with four rebounds and four assists.
Gabby Johnson had 25 points and 18 rebounds for the Austin Lady Bulldogs in a 66-34 win over Ridge Point on Jan. 28, while freshman Aminah Dixon scored a season-high 16 points. Andrea Sturdivant also continued her sterling freshman campaign with 24 points in a 56-36 win over Travis on Jan. 25. Austin is 24-5 overall and 10-1 in district play.
On the Class 5A front, the Hightower Lady Hurricanes also extended their winning streak to 10 games with two big wins last week. Hightower (22-7, 13-1) defeated Rosenberg Terry 55-34 on Jan. 25 before beating Marshall 63-22 on Jan. 28. Madison Bob led the way for the Lady Hurricanes against Marshall, scoring 18 points.
