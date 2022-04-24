The Marshall Buffalos’ track team has a recent, but extensive, history of dominance in the region and state. Its boys’ team has taken home the Class 5A state championship five of the last seven seasons, while its girls’ team is on the heels of its first state crown.
Both won the title last year, and have shown no let-up as they push their way back toward the top. On the heels of sweeping the District 24-5A district titles, the Buffalos and Lady Buffalos did the same at last week’s area track meet.
The boys’ team cruised to the crown, finishing with 136 total points in beating out Angleton (108 points) while each of its 400, 800, and 1600 relay teams easily cruised to victory.
Gerard Holmes ran a leg on both the 400 and 1600 relay, and was also the 200 area champion with a time of 20.76 in the final. Meanwhile, Arveyon Davis qualified in the 100 and 300 hurdles as well as the long jump while running on the 1600 relay. Sprinter Chris Brinkley was the area champion in both the 110 and 300 hurdles.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Buffalos’ quest was a little tougher, though they still came out on top. Their 146 total points narrowly beat out Foster (138 points) for the crown, and all three relay teams mirrored their boys’ counterparts in winning the area title.
Desirae Roberts was a regional qualifier in the 100 and 300 hurdles while also running the anchor leg of the 1600 relay, and Tairah Johnson won the 100 hurdles final with a time of 13.74 seconds. Cesley Williams won the 400 in 56.79, while Brittney Green was the 200 area champion with a final time of 24.47 seconds.
Class 6A
Not to be outdone by their Missouri City counterparts, the Ridge Point boys’ track team was the champion of the 6A meet. They racked up 136 points, beating out Katy Seven Lakes (121) and Katy Tompkins (106) for the crown.
Individually, Cayden Broadnax was the 200 champion after running the final in 21.78 seconds. Broadnax also ran a leg on the Panthers’ regional qualifying teams in the 400 and 800 relay, which along with its 1600 relay team were the area champions. Mason Dossett was also the 110 hurdle champion with a time of 13.66 in the final.
Damilare Olukosi took home the area crown for Travis in the boys’ triple jump with a best jump of 49-1.
On the girls’ side, George Ranch finished second in the area meet with 94 overall points. Sophia Nguyen was the area champion in the 1600, finishing in 5:08.67 to claim the crown. The Lady Longhorns also had their 400, 800, and 1600 relay teams finish second to reach the regional meet.
The Elkins girls 1600 relay team of Faith Holman, Taylor Jackson, Emillia Gill, and Mfoniso Andrew took home the area title after a 3:53.97 in the final. Andrew also qualified in the 100 and 400, while Sydney Freeman was the discus throw area champion with a throw of 125-09.
Bush has two girls’ relay teams headed to the regional meet as area champions. The 400 relay team of Raylen Russell, Rachel Joseph, Christina Pleasant and Amariya Hardeman ran a 45.10 in the final, while the 800 relay of Demeri Duplechain, Russell, Pleasant, and Hardeman finished in 1:39.76.
Briana Bejar (18-5.5) and Grace Murphy (18-5.25) went 1-2 in the girls’ long jump for the Travis Lady Tigers.
Class 4A
At the Class 4A area meet, Amber Butler stole the show for the Stafford Lady Spartans on the girls’ side. The junior was the area champion in the 100 meters (12.13 seconds) as well as the 200 (25.55), and she also ran the second leg for Stafford’s regional qualifying 400 relay team. Mackenzie Catalon and Tori Williams both ran a leg of the Lady Spartans’ 400, 800, and 1600 relay teams, with Catalon anchoring the 400 relay and Williams running the anchor leg of the 1600 relay.
On the boys’ side, Chris Gardener-Holland ran the first leg for each of the Spartans’ three qualifying relay teams, including the 800 relay team that was the area champion after running a 1:30.08 in the final. That team also included Chase Williams, Jordan Barrett and Caleb Jones. Quardale Pratt was the area champion in the shot put with a distance of 57-02, while Andrew Huff won the area title in the discus throw after a distance of 175-10. Koi Wedderburn is advancing to regionals in two events, including a first-place long jump finish.
A full list of the area’s regional qualifiers can be seen below:
Class 6A
Austin
Girls
Jade Harris – 100 hurdles (14.54 seconds; fourth)
Gabrielle Johnson – High jump (cleared 5-04; third)
George Ranch
Girls
400 relay – Samantha Smith, A’Marie Khan, Journie Franklin, Chiemela Azuike (48.15; second)
800 relay – A’Marie Khan, Journie Franklin, Kalen Goodman, Chielmela Azuike (1:42.11; second)
1600 relay – Kalen Goodman, Ava Curtis, Journie Franklin, Madi Gentles (3:58,27; second)
Sophia Nguyen – 1600 (5:08.67; first) and 3200 (11:43.18; second)
Ava Curtis – 800 (2:22.10; third)
Journie Franklin – Long Jump (17-10.5; third)
Boys
Shane Gardner – 110 hurdles (14.03; second)
Ifeoluwa Famogun – 300 hurdles (38.35; second)
Kyle Kiser – Triple Jump (48-01; second)
Michael Menely – High Jump (cleared 6-04; second)
Kaleb Kiser – High Jump (cleared 6-04, fourth) and Triple Jump (47-2.5; fourth)
Luke Ingelmo – Pole vault (cleared 13-6; fourth)
Elkins
Girls
1600 relay – Faith Holman, Taylor Jackson, Emillia Gill, Mfoniso Andrew (3:53.97; first)
Mfoniso Andrew – 100 (11.78; fourth place) and 400 (54.17; second place)
Taylor Jackson – 200 (25.05; third place)
Sydney Freeman – Women’s Discus throw (125-09; first place)
Kaylan Woodrow – Women’s Discus throw (117-07; fourth place)
Travis
Girls
400 relay – Miya Greer, Jessica Ogunlade, Jasmine Mayes, Zian Lewis (48.27; fourth)
800 relay – Miya Greer, Zian Lewis, Jasmine Mayes, Jessica Ogunlade (1:42.82; third)
Brianna Bejar – Long Jump (18-5.5; first)
Grace Murphy – Long Jump (18-5.25; second)
Boys
1600 relay – Aaron Mendiola, Dominic Njoku, Gabriel Van Wyk, Javaris Bonner (3:21.33; third)
Israel Akinlabi – 100 (10.72; third)
Damilare Olukosi – Triple Jump (49-1; first)
Ridge Point
Girls
Kylah Woods – 200 (25.12; fourth)
Boys
400 relay – Karson Gordon, Cayden Broadnax, Kerien Charlo, Bert Emanuel Jr. (40.88; first)
800 relay – Kerien Charlo, Bert Emanuel Jr., Ashton Bethel-Roman, Cayden Broadnax (1:26.41; first)
1600 relay – Ethan Ellis, Jaden Garner, Terrance Howard, Antoine Thomas (3:19.06; first)
Kerien Charlo – 100 (10.76; fourth)
Cayden Broadnax – 200 (21.78; first)
Xavier Mandiola – 200 (21.85; second)
Bert Emanuel Jr. – 200 (22.01; third)
Terrance Howard – 400 (48.75; second)
Jaden Garner – 800 (1:59.67; third)
Mason Dossett – 110 hurdles (13.66; first)
Parker Brannon – Pole vault (cleared 14-00.00; third)
Karson Gordon – Triple Jump (48-01; third)
Bush
Girls
400 relay – Raylen Russell, Rachel Joseph, Christina Pleasant, Amariya Hardeman (45.40; first)
800 relay – Demeri Duplechain, Raylen Russell, Christina Pleasant, Amariya Hardeman (1:39.76; first)
Amariya Hardeman – 200 (24.70; second)
Lauren Moore – 300 hurdles (45.29; second)
Rachel Joseph – 400 (55.15; third)
Boys
800 relay – Caidan Hackley, Osayi Ogbeiwi, Hassan Sunmonu, Jedidiah Udunna (1:28.36; fourth)
Class 5A
Marshall
Girls
400 relay – Cesley Williams, Brittney Green, Tyeler Moore, Dior Williams (46.75; first)
800 relay – Genesis Griffin, Tyeler Moore, Janai Williams, Tairah Johnson (1:40.78; first)
1600 relay – Brittney Green, Cesley Williams, Brianna Brinkley, Desirae Roberts (3:56.81; first)
Brittney Green – 200 (24.47; first)
Cesley Williams – 400 (56.79; first)
Brianna Brinkley – 400 (59.48; third)
Genesis Griffin – Long Jump (18-11; first)
Tairah Johnson – 100 hurdles (13.74; first) and Long Jump (18-3; second)
Desirae Roberts – 100 hurdles (14:39; second) and 300 hurdles (45.08; first)
Dior Williams –100 hurdles (14.61; third)
Boys
400 relay – Kameron Williams, Michael Patterson, Gerard Holmes, Jonathan Howard (40.35; first)
800 relay – Kameron Williams, Michael Patterson, Jonathan Howard, William Mitchell (1:24.58; first)
1600 relay – Gerard Holmes, Chris Brinkley, Arveyon Davis, Mason Roseboro (3:15.63; first)
Troy Dixon – 100 (10.58; third)
Gerard Holmes – 200 (20.76; first)
Jonathan Howard – 200 (21.01; second)
Mason Roseboro – 400 (50.44; third)
Chris Brinkley – 110 hurdles (14.24; first) and 300 hurdles (37.15; first)
Arveyon Davis – 110 hurdles (15.07; fourth), 300 hurdles (38.64; second), and long jump (22-3.75; second)
Jy’Adrian Worthan – Long jump (22-3.5; third)
Hightower
Girls
400 relay – Kennedy Jackson, Kendra Kamanu, Anaya Simon, Alexia Morgan (50.17; fourth)
800 relay – Kendra Kamanu, Anaya Simon, Alexia Morgan, Kylin Scott (1:46.62; fourth)
1600 relay – Madison Bob, Cayla Anthony, Kylin Scott, Mya Peters (4:01.20; second)
Anaya Simon – 100 (12.57; third)
Mya Peters – 400 (59.53; fourth) and 800 (2:27.10; second)
Cayla Anthony – 800 (2:28.40; third)
Khylin Scott – 300 hurdles (47.98; second)
Xoe Alo – Shot put (33-6; second)
Boys
1600 relay – Jaedyn Ferguson, Joshua Sims-Waddy, Aaron White, Santana Wilson (3:19.93; second)
Jamarion Ferguson – 100 (10.74; fourth) and 200 (21.86; fourth)
Joshua Sims-Waddy – 400 (48.77; first)
Santana Wilson – 400 (49.62; second)
Kurtis Nickerson – 3200 (11:06.83; fourth)
Trevian Hanner – 110 hurdles (14.98; third)
Jalen Davis – 300 hurdles (42.56; fourth)
Rickey McGraw – High jump (6-3; first)
Willowridge
Girls
Illona Gabaut-Diziere – 800 (2:28.68; fourth)
Foster
Girls
400 relay – Hiqmat Marshal-Sulayman, Muna Osagie, Divine Ozomma, Ogechukwu Nwajiaku (50.15; third)
800 relay – Kendal Brown, Divine Ozomma, Anaya Ervin, Hiqmat Marshal-Sulayman (1:45.78; second)
1600 relay – Anaya Ervin, Skyla Riedel, Kendal Brown, Samantha Doherty (4:12.68; third)
Kendal Brown – 100 (12.55; second) and pole vault (7-0; fourth)
Kayleigh Bowie – 200 (24.80; third) and 400 (58.74; second)
Kamryn Williams – 800 (2:25.66; first) and 1600 (5:29.57; first)
Kaitlyn Walsh – 1600 (5:37.04; second)
Grace Gholson – 1600 (5:38.42; third) and 3200 (12:17.85; first)
Anaya Ervin – 300 hurdles (50.11; third) and high jump (4-10; fourth)
Karleigh Niles – Pole vault (9-6; first)
Caroline Cavazos – Pole vault (9-6; second)
Boys
400 relay – Cedric Adjet, Quenton Joseph; Kendal Stewart, Eli England (41.98; third)
Eli England – 100 (10.47; first) and 200 (21.62; third)
Caleb Anthony – 800 (1:57.51; first)
Grant Currier – 1600 (4:47.55; third)
William Davis – 3200 (10:28.41; second)
Larrian Robinson – Shot put (47-7.75; first)
Jake Maynard – Pole vault (11-0; third)
Fulshear
Girls
400 relay – Morijah Terry, Chizobam Okafor, Anisa Odom, Belicia Delk (49.19; second)
800 relay – Morijah Terry, Angel Osaghae, Chizobam Okafor, Belicia Delk (1:46.41; third)
1600 relay – Kamoria Reese, Angle Osaghe, Addie Nowak, Belicia Delk (4:16.05; fourth)
Morijah Terry – 100 (12.78; fourth)
Chizobam Okafor – 200 (24.48; second) and triple jump (36-8.75; third)
Ami Quiroz – 1600 (5:46.59; fourth) and 3200 (12:30.67; second)
Aspen Boyd – 3200 (14:43.27; fourth)
Anisa Odom – 100 hurdles (16:31; fourth), 300 hurdles (51.00; fourth), long jump (16-3.75; fourth), triple jump (34-5; fourth)
Kamoria Reese – High jump (4-10; third)
Tylie Michal – Pole vault (8-0; third)
Boys
Tyler Browning – 800 (1:59.44; second)
Zakary Sury – 800 (2:02.70; third) and 1600 (4:37.04; first)
Celso Pacheco – 1600 (4:42.31; second) and 3200 (10:21.26; first)
Jacobi Adelizzi – 3200 (10:51.55; third)
Jacob Sanders – Shot put (45-3.5; second)
Blain Evatt – Discus (164-1; first)
T.J. Ojo – Triple jump (40-3.5; fourth)
Ben McGown – Pole vault (15-0; first)
Rosenberg Terry
Girls
Alicia Martinez – 3200 (12:54.22; third)
Alexia Washington – Long jump (17-4.5; third) and triple jump (38-9; first)
Ekbom Mbarikit – High jump (5-2; first)
Boys
400 relay – Trumaine Mitchell, Wilson Lightfoot, Devin Wilkerson, Alphonso Brown (41.22; second)
800 relay – Trumaine Mitchell, Wilson Lightfoot, Alphonso Brown, Devin Wilkerson (1:26.32; second)
1600 relay – Trumaine Mitchell, Alphonso Brown, Devin Wilkerson, Anthony Axel (3:25.61; fourth)
Roel Guajardo – Shot put (44-7; third)
Anthony Axel – High jump (6-2; fourth)
Lamar Consolidated
Girls
Ayanna Johnson – 200 (24.86; fourth)
Bria Lawson – Shot put (32-3.75; fourth)
Malaijah Wright- Discus (96-8; third)
Karlyn Stavinoha – High jump (4-11; second)
Class 4A
Stafford
Girls
400-meter relay – Tori Williams, Amber Butler, Paige Lewis, Mackenzie Catalon (49.56 seconds, second place)
800 relay – Tori Williams, Mackenzie Catalon, Paige Lewis, Madison Robinson (1:49.38; third place)
1600 relay – Mackenzie Catalon, Paige Lewis, Marissa Miller, Tori Williams (4:18.05; fourth place)
Amber Butler – 100 meters (12.13; first place) and 200 meters (25.55; first place)
Boys
400-meter relay – Chris Gardener-Holland, Caleb Jones, Jordan Barrett, Jamaal Wiley (43.13; second place)
800 relay – Chris Gardener-Holland, Chase Williams, Jordan Barrett, Caleb Jones (1:30.08; first place)
1600 relay – Chris Gardener-Holland, Chase Williams, Weldon Moffett, Jeremiah Sanders (3:33.47; third place)
Caleb Jones – 100 meters (10.79; second place)
Jeremiah Sanders – 400 meters (52.86; fourth place)
Bradley Lowman – 300 hurdles (42.79; third place)
Quardale Pratt – Shot Put (57-02; first place)
Braylon Rideau – Shot Put (51-8.25; third place)
Andrew Huff – Shot Put (51-2.5; fourth place) and Discus Throw (175-10; first place)
Koi Wedderburn – Long Jump (22-4.5; first place) and Triple Jump (43-6.75; fourth place)
