Many sports fans in the area are likely used to seeing the Marshall Buffaloes atop district and state leaderboards in football.
Less common is seeing them among the top squads on the hardwood – but the Buffalos are serving notice to the area early this season, and continued their scorching run by taking down a perennial local powerhouse last week in a battle of top-15 squads. The Buffalos, who were ranked 13th in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches entering play Friday, took down the Hightower Hurricanes (ranked 12th), 84-73, Friday night.
Point guard Jaland Lowe was one of the stars of the night for the Buffalos (14-1, 3-0 District 24-5A), scoring 25 points to help them take down the Hurricanes, who have been regional finalists two of the past three seasons. Chris Marshall – also a receiver on the school’s football team who is committed to Texas A&M – reminded those in attendance that his skill extends to the hardwood by scoring 20 points of his own, while Omani Ozenne had 14 points and Chris Catchings added 13 points.
Star guard Jacory Chatman had a big night for the Hurricanes (11-7, 3-1), pouring in a season and varsity career-high 32 points while grabbing seven rebounds, but it wasn’t quite enough to hold off the Buffalos in a game neither team led by more than six points until the fourth quarter. Kyrin Dock also had a nice game with 11 points and eight rebounds, while Traeveon Hannah added 12 points for Hightower - which still looks every bit a contender despite losing star guard Bryce Griggs prior to the season.
Other standout performances
The Travis Tigers got their District 20-6A schedule off to a strong start with a 65-55 victory over Austin on Friday. Cameron Crockett paced the Tigers (12-6, 1-0) with a season-high 27 points, while sophomore Justin Mack scored 13 points of his own to help Travis snap a two-game losing streak.
Ethan To led the way for the Bulldogs (9-6, 0-1), who have now lost two straight contests, with 15 points in the game. Tylon also Harris had 13 points, the ninth time this season that he has reached double digits for the Bulldogs.
Elkins has now won six games in a row following a 72-34 rout of George Ranch in its District 20-6A opener last Friday night. Chris Johnson was again the catalyst with 20 points and seven assists to go along with three steals for the Knights (13-4, 1-0), who enter play this week as the TABC’s 7th-ranked team in Class 6A. Jackson Fields also had eight points and eight rebounds against George Ranch.
The Kempner Cougars fell to the Foster Falcons by a score of 63-57 Friday night to drop to 10-7 on the season and 2-2 in District 24-5A play despite the best efforts of Bryan Etunmu, who poured in 23 points.
Girls
The Dulles Lady Vikings appear to be finding their groove, as they are winners of two in a row and five of their last six following a 67-53 victory over Bush last Friday. Jakaiya Thompson paced Dulles (13-6, 2-1) with 18 points, while Dai Dai Powell had 13 points and seven steals. Nya Threatt had a solid all-around game with 10 points, five assists, and five steals, while Peyton Overton added 11 points.
Austin’s Lady Bulldogs have continued their scorching play, taking down the Travis Lady Tigers, 49-34, on Friday to improve to 17-4 and 3-0 in district play. It’s the Lady Bulldogs’ best start since the 2009-2010 season, and they will return to action after Christmas with a Dec. 30 non-district road tilt against Alief Hastings.
