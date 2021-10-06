On one side of this week’s highlighted high school football matchup, the Bush Broncos have had a habit of starting strong in district play before fading down the stretch in recent seasons. Across the sideline, the Travis Tigers have finished no lower than second place for three straight seasons.
Bush (2-3, 2-0 district) will look to start a reversal of that trend this week when the two teams – both undefeated in district play so far – square off Friday night, while the Tigers (3-2, 2-0) are looking to start 3-0 in district play for the fourth consecutive season.
The Broncos have ridden a stingy defense to their third 2-0 start in district play in the last four seasons, giving up just 240 total yards and three points in their two contests against Dulles and Elkins while forcing seven turnovers. Defensive end Isaac Bouye has been a force in amassing 17 tackles and causing three fumbles so far in district play, while Dantonio Hackworth has a fumble recovery and an interception.
Offensively, Bush’s two-headed backfield attack of Adrian Cormier and Nelvens Borgella have nearly 700 rushing yards between them while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Michael Ormodia has been the main receiving option, with 11 catches for 225 yards and four touchdowns on the season.
Bush’s defense will have its hands full this week with a Travis offense that has averaged better than 40 points per game during its current three-game winning streak and appears to be hitting its stride.
Quarterback Anthony NJoku also looks to be finding his rhythm, amassing more than 700 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns over the last three weeks. Four different receivers have caught at least one touchdown, though Grant Van Wyk is the leader in the clubhouse with three scoring catches.
Here some other players and matchups to watch this week:
Hightower (4-1, 3-0) vs. Richmond Foster (4-2, 3-1) – Hightower WRs Caleb Douglas/Kaleb Johnson:
This senior dynamic duo has been at the center of the Hurricanes’ passing attack. They have combined to catch 37 passes for 761 yards and six touchdowns this season, with three 100-yard games between them. Both will need to be at their best on Friday against a Falcons defense that has allowed opponents barely more than 11 points per game and pitched two shutouts in its last three games.
Foster’s J.T. Fayard will be the one to keep an eye on for the Falcons, as he has completed nearly 71 percent of his passes so far for 1,152 yards and 11 touchdowns. Running backs Connor Dave and Eli England have kept defenses honest with four touchdowns apiece.
Ridge Point (4-1, 2-0) vs. Dulles (2-3, 0-2) – Ridge Point RB Mason Dossett/Dulles RB Jalen Brown
Dossett is getting into a groove as the season nears its midway point, rushing for 230 yards and four touchdowns the last two weeks against Austin and Clements while amassing at least 100 yards in each contest. The sophomore is averaging 7.6 yards per carry on the season, and he’ll look to do more damage on Friday against the Vikings.
The Vikings’ offensive has produced three players with at least 200 yards this season, with Brown leading the way at 289 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per attempt. He has rushed for at least 75 yards in three of Dulles’ five games, and they’ll need Brown to be effective if they want to knock off the reigning district champions.
Stafford (2-3) vs. El Campo (4-1) – Stafford RB Jamaal Wiley:
The sophomore running back has been the focal point of the Spartans’ offense so far in 2021, and it will likely be no different on Friday as Stafford kicks off its District 12-4A slate against El Campo. Wiley (565 yards, 8 touchdowns) already has three 100-yard rushing games this season, including a 215-yard performance, six-touchdown performance in last week’s 67-3 victory over Wharton.
Stafford’s defense will face an attack similar to their own on the other side, with the Ricebirds averaging better than 380 yards rushing per game. Quarterback Rueben Owens II (1,088 yards, 17 touchdowns) is the primary threat, though Johntre Davis (554 yards, 6 touchdowns) can also do some damage.
This Week’s Schedule
Thursday
Clements vs. Elkins, 6 p.m., Hall Stadium
Austin at George Ranch, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Friday
Ridge Point vs. Dulles, 7 p.m., Hall Stadium
Stafford vs. El Campo, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Houston Austin, 7 p.m., Barnett Stadium
Hightower at Richmond Foster, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Saturday
Kempner vs. Rosenberg Terry, 11 a.m., Hall Stadium
Bush vs. Travis, 6 p.m., Hall Stadium
