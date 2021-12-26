It was a big year on the football field for the Clements Rangers’ football team, which had its best season in nearly 15 years. And late last week, one of the players who helped build the foundation was recognized for his ability in the National Football League.
Rashawn Slater, a rookie left tackle for the Los Angeles Chargers and former Ranger, was selected to the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster last Wednesday as a starter.
"It means a lot to me," Slater said during a press conference last week, according to the Chargers’ official website. "For me, the biggest thing is it means I got the respect of the fans, players and coaches, which to me is a huge deal and a huge honor.”
Slater played for Clements from 2014-2016, and was selected 13th overall in the NFL Draft this last May. He was a three-year starter while at Clements and also in college at Northwestern University. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound lineman was FBISD’s highest draft pick since Elkins offensive lineman Jake Matthews was selected sixth by the Atlanta Falcons in 2014, and appears to have delivered on his big promise during the first season of his pro career.
And from his draft selection to performance so far, nothing would likely surprise his former coach, current Clements football coach Bobby Darnell.
“There was just a ridiculous amount of joy and happiness,” Darnell said following the draft back in May. “Just because you know about all those small little times nobody else is ever going to know or see about how he worked and what that work ethic was like.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.