As the District 20-6A’s boys’ soccer race comes down to the wire, several teams are vying for the crown in a contested group of squads as the regular season enters its final week.
Two squads in particular have put themselves in prime position entering play this week.
The Clements Rangers scored a pair of victories last week, taking down Travis 3-2 on March 1 before defeating Austin 3-1 on March 5. With the two wins, the Rangers (10-7, 9-3 district) have taken sole control of first place over Bush with two matches to play as they seek their first district title since 2014.
Chris McMeans provided all of the scoring punch needed for the Rangers in the victory over Travis with a hat trick, giving him a team-leading 14 goals. Ryan Booth, Maesum Brito and Mohammed Rizvi each scored against Austin, while Julyen Broussard had an assist in both matches.
The Rangers will look to secure a district title this week, with scheduled matches against George Ranch on Tuesday and the regular season finale against the Broncos on Friday.
However, the Broncos (11-5-2, 8-3-1) kept pace with the Rangers courtesy of a 2-1 victory over George Ranch on March 4, and are seeking the program’s first district title in more than a decade.
Bush got goals from Segun Idowu David Estrada, as well as assists from Alexis Castellanos and Jocsan Castillo against George Ranch. The Broncos had won six consecutive matches entering Tuesday’s matchup against Ridge Point.
Other boys action
Kempner looks like it has designs on the program’s second District 20-6A championship in five seasons, and took a big step toward accomplishing that goal last week with a pair of victories. The Cougars grinded out a 2-1 victory over Rosenberg Terry on March 1, then defeated Marshall by a score of 8-1 on March 5, improving to 14-3 overall and 11-2 in District 24-5A.
Six different players scored against the Buffalos, with Jason Fierro and Ethan Zurrita each finding the back of the net twice. Zurrita also dished out two assists against Terry, while Joel Zelaya had four helpers against Marshall.
In Class 6A action, the Elkins Knights snapped a 14-match winless streak with a win over Dulles in penalty kicks on March 1 before dropping a 2-0 decision to Ridge Point on March 4. Zach Bowers scored the lone goal in regulation for the Knights (2-15-1, 1-11) in the win against Dulles, while goaltenders Jon Luke Harmeyer and Omar Elsaadi combined to stop 11 of the Vikings’ 12 shot attempts in regulation.
Girls
On the heels of last season’s success, which resulted in the Kempner Lady Cougars’ first playoff win, they are on a mission to prove it was no fluke. The Lady Cougars had a pair of dominating victories last week over Rosenberg Terry and Marshall, improving to 14-7 overall and 11-3 in district play.
Elizabeth Werts had a goal and two assists in a 3-0 win over Rosenberg Terry on March 1, while Menya Bird and Dalia Ghazul also found the back of the net. Werts followed up that performance with three goals and three assists in a 10-0 win over Marshall on March 5, with Bird and Ghazal each scoring twice more. Goalie Madison Alexander was also superb in both matches, stopping all six total shots sent her way to help Kempner to its ninth and 10th shutout wins of the season.
In Class 6A action, the Clements Lady Rangers are hot on the trail of another playoff appearance with two wins last week. They beat Travis 3-0 on March 1 before taking down Austin 2-0 on March 4. Chloe Le had a goal and an assist for Clements (11-6-1, 8-3) against Travis, then scored again in the win over Austin. Isabelle Kent also had an assist in both matches.
Prior to the loss against Clements, Austin (11-8, 7-5) scored a 1-0 win over Bush on March 1 thanks to a goal by Solae Young.
The Elkins Lady Knights split a pair of games, winning 8-0 over Dulles before dropping a 4-0 decision to Ridge Point. Amelia Olawu, Carter Ross, and Ellie Pitts each scored twice for Elkins (12-8, 6-6) against Dulles, while Ashley Arnold saved all three shots against her for the Lady Knights’ sixth shutout of the season.
Ridge Point’s Lady Panthers clinched their fourth consecutive District 20-6A crown – and seventh overall in the past eight seasons – with a 5-0 win over George Ranch on March 1 prior to the win over Elkins.
