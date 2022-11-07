For almost two decades, football players arrived and graduated without the Clements Rangers making the UIL playoffs. Now, the current group can say they have accomplished something not seen for much of the program’s recent history.
The Rangers outlasted Dulles 34-30 last Saturday to clinch District 20-6A’s fourth and final playoff spot. It is the second straight playoff berth for Clements (5-5, 5-3) after previously not making the playoffs since 2006.
Gunner Chenier threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the clinching win, while JR Mirelles ran for 63 yards and two touchdowns and receiver Kenneth Robinson (95 yards, one touchdown) also shined for the Rangers.
Ferris Refai led the Rangers’ defensive effort with six tackles, a sack and an interception.
In the Class 5A ranks, the Fulshear Chargers finished off the best regular season in the program’s young six-year history, taking down Foster 58-32 last weekend. As it has been for much of the season, the Chargers’ rushing attack led the way for Fulshear, with Calvion Hunter (121 yards, two touchdowns) and Davion Godley (176 yards, four touchdowns) both topping the century mark. Jax Medica also caught a 74-yard touchdown for the Chargers.
Elsewhere in Class 5A, the Marshall Buffalos are district champions for a third straight season following a 52-21 win over Dayton last Thursday, finishing 9-1 and 7-0 in their first season in District 9-5A. The Buffalos’ rushing attack won the day, with Jy’Adrian Wortham, Jonathan Haynes, and Jarrod Howard each scoring twice on the ground. Quarterback Jordon Davis also added a rushing touchdown of his own.
In notable Class 4A action, the Needville Bluejays capped off their season with a 56-41 win over Iowa Colony to finish the season 4-6 and 1-5 in district play. Sophomore running back Da’shaen Burton led the way for Needville with 190 yards rushing and a season-high five touchdowns on 30 carries, while receiver Landen Hobbs had four catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.
Camren Renfro accounted for 330 total yards (252 passing, 78 rushing) yards and four total touchdowns for Iowa Colony (2-8, 1-5), and Eric Mosley ran for 152 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
This week’s playoff schedule
Thursday
Class 5A Division I bi-district
Fulshear (9-1) vs. Houston Sterling (7-3), 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Class 5A Division II bi-district
Marshall vs. Huntsville, 7:30 p.m., Crump Stadium
Friday
Class 6A Division II bi-district
Clements (5-5) at Katy (10-0), 6 p.m., Legacy Stadium
Hightower (8-2) vs. Katy Morton Ranch (7-3), 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Class 6A Division I bi-district
George Ranch (6-4) at Katy Cinco Ranch (7-3), 7 p.m., Rhodes Stadium
Ridge Point (8-2) vs. Katy Tompkins (8-2), 7 p.m., Mercer Stadium
Last week’s scores
Fulshear 58, Foster 32
Hightower 62, Austin 0
Travis 17, Bush 16
Clements 34, Dulles 30
George Ranch 21, Elkins 14
Needville 56, Iowa Colony 41
Manvel 28, Terry 7
Bay City 27, Stafford 20
