Before the season, there likely weren’t many who believed the Clements Rangers’ boys basketball team would even be part of the UIL high school basketball playoffs. The Rangers, after all, had missed the postseason in six consecutive campaigns.
Fewer still likely would have thought the Rangers would be the last Fort Bend area team standing when the dust settled. On Tuesday, Clements held off the Mayde Creek Rams by a score of 49-42 at the Merrell Center in Katy to reach the program’s first regional semifinal.
The Rangers (28-9) will square off with Humble Atascocita (32-6), Class 6A’s ninth-ranked team by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, at 8 p.m. Friday at the Berry Center.
Clements came out on top in a game that was never separated by more than seven points – and that has been the Rangers’ modus operandi for much of the season, with 15 of their 28 wins coming by single digits. Dating back to Jan. 25, Clements has now had 10 straight contests – including each of its three playoff games – decided by single digits.
The Rangers' defense has kept them in games all season, giving up just 47.2 points per game during the regular season, the top performers in District 20-6A. They have stepped it up even more in postseason play, giving up just 43 points per contest and holding each opponent significantly below its season average.
“They’ve been in a lot of close games,” head coach Van Price said. “And because we’ve been in a lot of them, we have some big-game experience.”
That experience paid dividends Tuesday night in a back-and-forth game that saw both teams trade punches and some head-turning, if at times inconsistent, scoring flurries.
Sophomore guard Divine Ugochukwu was superb down the stretch, scoring 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter. Senior forward Abdullah Olajuwon finished with 16 points (12 in the second half) and eight rebounds along with four blocked shots, putting together a strong second-half performance for the second consecutive contest.
They’re used to the pressure of tight games, Price said. And as such, he said his team didn’t panic or crumble when the shots weren’t falling. And he knows they’ll need that same mentality this weekend to take down Atascocita - though he was going to take time to enjoy the win.
“Our kids stayed the course,” he said. “They’ve been in these types of games for the last month and a half, and they were able to make some plays.
