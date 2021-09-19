Much of the early season has been free of any late-game drama for the Clements Rangers, who won each of their first three games by at least 15 points.
That wasn’t the case on Thursday, as the Rangers held off a late Dulles charge to take down the Vikings 19-13 at Hall Stadium in the District 20-6A opener for their fourth straight win. The Vikings drove down to Clements’ 26-yard line with less than a minute to go in the game, but the Rangers’ defense held to keep its ledger perfect.
Clements quarterback Micah Darnell completed 11 of 19 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown. The Rangers have now started a season 4-0 for the first time since the 2009 campaign.
Patrick Smith had four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown catch, an acrobatic toe-tapping catch in the third quarter on a 14-yard strike from Darnell, while Avery Clark ran for his first two touchdowns of the season.
Dulles fell to 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in district play despite actually outgaining the Rangers on the night by a margin of 335-271.
The Vikings had three different players rush for at least 60 yards as part of a 285-yard attack. Jalen Brown led the way with 96 yards on 15 carries, while Deadrick Hubbard (68 yards) and Devin Graham (64 yards) were also key parts of the attack. Alfred Antwi had just 33 yards, but punched in both of Dulles’ touchdowns.
Ridge Point 64, Austin 0
Quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. had his most prolific passing game of the season on Friday, completing 14 of 25 passes for 200 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers (3-1, 1-0) ran past the Austin Bulldogs in their district opener. It is the second time this season Emanuel has thrown multiple touchdown passes in a game. Eight different Panthers caught at least one pass, led by Marvin Sessions’ four catches for 40 yards and two touchdowns.
On the ground, sophomore Mason Dossett filled in admirably for Ezell Jolley, running for 104 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns. Z’ericq Earls and Ryan Phillips also combined for 86 yards and three touchdowns as Ridge Point amassed 202 total rushing yards.
Marshall 72, Houston Northside 0
This one turned into a rout quickly, as Ja’Koby Banks hooked up with Ke’von Misher for long touchdown passes on each of Marshall’s first two plays scrimmage. The Buffalos lead 28-0 after the first quarter, and never looked back en route to a lopsided win in their district opener.
Banks would turn in another stellar performance with four total touchdowns. Runderick Dudley caught Banks’ third scoring toss early in the second quarter, while Jaydon Johnson added a rushing touchdown late in the first half.
The Buffalos also had two fumble returns for touchdowns as the defense pitched its first shutout of the season.
Willowridge 22, Waltrip 10
Travis Willis was the difference maker in a game that was a defensive struggle for much of the night. Willis returned a kickoff for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter for the Eagles (2-1), and added a 67-yard rushing touchdown later in the quarter to effectively seal the game.
Stafford 28, Sealy 14
Jamaal Wiley was the focal point again for the Spartans, racking up 83 yards on 21 carries to help the Spartans get their first win of the season. Senior receiver Tyler Miller hauled in three passes for 61 yards, while quarterback Brayden Batiste threw his seventh touchdown of the season.
The Spartans’ defense also held strong against a powerful Sealy offense, holding the Tigers to their lowest scoring output of the season.
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Austin vs. Travis, 6 p.m., Hall Stadium
Hightower at Manvel, 7 p.m., Freedom Field
Friday
Bush vs. Dulles, 7 p.m., Hall Stadium
Stafford vs. Wharton, 7 p.m.
Elkins at George Ranch, 7 p.m., Traylor Stadium
Marshall at Houston Waltrip, 7 p.m., Delmar Stadium
Saturday
Clements vs. Ridge Point, 6 p.m., Hall Stadium
Willowridge at Houston Sharpstown, 6 p.m., Delmar Stadium
Kempner at Houston Milby, 6 p.m., Barnett Stadium
