Clements’ Lady Rangers are no strangers to success, having made the playoffs each of the last nine seasons. However, they have yet to win a District 20-6A crown since moving into the district five seasons ago, and haven’t won a title in any district since 2014-2015.
If they continue the play they’ve shown early on, however, that could soon change. The Lady Rangers won their third consecutive match with a 1-0 win over the Travis Lady Tigers on Feb. 2, improving to 6-4-1 overall and 3-1 in District 20-6A.
Jayna Patel tallied the game’s lone goal, while goalkeeper Arwen Bac helped the Lady Rangers pitch their third consecutive shutout. It is the first time since the 2016-2017 season that the Lady Rangers have started 3-0 in district play.
In other girls’ action, the Elkins Lady Knights moved into a second-place tie at 3-1 in District 20-6A with a 5-1 win over Dulles on Feb. 2, which also improved their overall record to 9-3.
Sophomore Ellie Pitts was the star of the match for the Lady Knights with two goals and two assists, while freshman standout Amelia Olawu scored her team-leading 13th goal of the season. Elkins has won four of its last five matches, and was set to face off against district-leading Ridge Point on Monday night.
Dulles junior Samantha Uschold scored her team-leading 12th goal of the season as the lone tally against Elkins for the Lady Vikings (5-6, 1-3), who were looking to snap a three-match losing streak Monday night against Travis.
Austin’s Lady Bulldogs, meanwhile, snapped a two-match losing streak with a 7-0 win over Bush on Feb. 1. Madison McCoy scored four times in the match for Austin (6-5, 2-2) while Gabby DeJesus had a goal and two assists in the Lady Bulldogs’ fifth shutout of the season.
In Class 5A action, Kempner’s Lady Cougars kept things rolling with a 12-0 win over Marshall on Feb. 1. It was the sixth consecutive victory for Kempner (9-4, 6-0) to open District 24-5A competition. Eight different players found the back of the net for the Lady Cougars, with Ava Baley and Madison Alexander each scoring twice.
Boys
Waseem El-saadi scored both goals for the Dulles Vikings in their 2-0 win over Elkins on Feb. 2, while Julian Valencia and Nathan Buwemi each had an assist to help the Vikings (4-4-1, 1-3) get their first district win.
It was a balanced scoring effort from Clements Rangers in their 6-1 win over Travis on Feb. 2, as six different players found the back of the net. Chris McMeans and Maesum Brito had one goal and one assist each for the Rangers (5-4, 4-0), who had won four straight matches entering Monday’s matchup against Austin.
The Bulldogs beat Bush by a score of 4-2 on Feb. 2, snapping their two-match winless streak. Jose Colin and German Caro Alforgja each scored twice in the match for Austin (7-1-1, 2-1-1), while EJ Iyoriobhe dished out two assists.
On the Class 5A side, the Hightower Hurricanes have won three straight matches following a 4-1 win over Rosenberg Terry on Feb. Xavi Grimalt scored twice for the Hurricanes (8-2-1, 4-0-1), while Andres Agwunobi and Bolaji Oyedepo also found the back of the net.
Kempner is 7-2 overall and 4-1 in District 24-5A following a 4-0 win over Marshall on Feb. 2. Jason Fierro tallied two goals in the match, while Santos Martinez and Ethan Zurita also scored in the Cougars’ fourth consecutive victory.
