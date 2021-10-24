*Note: The Bush Broncos' game against George Ranch was postponed to Monday, and this story will be updated when that game officially goes final*
The Clements Rangers may have lost their starting quarterback for the season, but it does not appear to have deterred them in their quest to make a long-awaited return to the postseason.
Clements took down the Austin Bulldogs by a score of 47-21 last Friday at Hall Stadium, improving to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in District 20-6A. They currently hold a slim lead for the fourth and final District 20-6A playoff spot over the George Ranch Longhorns (4-3, 2-2) – whose game against Bush was postponed to Monday due to inclement weather – with two games to play.
Gunner Chenier looked more comfortable in his second start of the season since taking over for the injured Micah Darnell, throwing for 210 yards and three touchdowns in the Rangers’ offensive outburst.
Senior receiver Patrick Smith caught two touchdown passes for Clements while also returning a punt for a score, and Zach Mandeville caught his first touchdown pass of the year. Dimas Kusuma also had 133 total yards and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) for the Rangers, while Marcus Darnell had seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown.
Austin quarterback Braden Abboud threw for 226 yards and a season-high three touchdowns for the Bulldogs (0-8, 0-5), including a 50-yard strike to Daniel Oloso in the third quarter which cut the deficit to 35-21 at the time.
Ridge Point 27, Elkins 7
The Panthers (7-1, 5-0) kept their foot on the gas pedal in 20-6A, beating the Knights by a score of 27-7 last Saturday at Freedom Field in a game that was called in the second quarter due to inclement weather.
Bert Emanuel Jr. threw touchdown passes in the game, one each to Marvin Session, Wilson Batiste, and Ryan Phillips, while Ezell Jolley had a 52-yard touchdown run. It was Emanuel’s seventh consecutive game with multiple touchdowns.
Elkins quarterback Isaiah Smith had a one-yard touchdown for the Knights in the second quarter, his second straight game with a rushing touchdown.
Stafford 20, Columbia 17
Even though star running back Jamaal Wiley was mostly bottled up (15 carries, 47 yards), the Spartans (4-4, 2-1) still found a way to upset the Roughnecks and win their second straight game. Sophomore running back Terrance Wood ran for a season-high 139 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries to pace the Spartans’ 246-yard rushing attack, while Brayden Batiste threw his 10th touchdown pass of the season.
Travis 23, Dulles 0
The Tigers (5-3, 4-1) maintained their hold on District 20-6A’s third playoff spot with a 23-0 win over the Vikings on Saturday night. Anthony Njoku threw touchdown passes to Gabriel Van Wyk and Robert Sims, and Jamison Singleterry also ran for a touchdown. Marcus Bennett had an interception for the Travis defense.
Jalen Brown had his first 100-yard game of the season for the Vikings (2-6, 0-5) despite the loss.
Sterling 42, Willowridge 31
The Eagles (4-3, 4-2) jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, but were unable to hold onto the lead as they dropped their second straight game.
Quarterback Blaize Covington threw a nine-yard touchdown to Marxquise Hayes in the first quarter to find the end zone for a sixth straight game, while running back Javin Chatman had two touchdowns on the ground. Tulio Nunez also had his second rushing touchdown of the year.
Katy Paetow 55, Hightower 7
It was a tough night in Katy for the Hurricanes, as they suffered their first District 10-5A defeat of the season at the hands of the state’s nine-ranked team in Class 5A Division I.
Kendron Penson threw for 230 yards and a touchdown in the game for Hightower (6-2, 5-1), his sixth 200-yard game of the season. Kaleb Johnson had his team-high fifth touchdown catch of the season in third quarter on a 44-yard strike from Penson in the third quarter.
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Hightower vs. Houston Milby, 6 p.m., Hall Stadium
Friday
Travis vs. Elkins, 7 p.m., Hall Stadium
Stafford vs. Brazosport, 7 p.m.
Kempner at Angleton, 7 p.m., Wildcat Stadium
Marshall at Houston Sterling, 7 p.m., Barnett Stadium
Saturday
Austin vs. Dulles, 1 p.m., Hall Stadium
WIllowridge at Houston Madison, 1 p.m., Butler Stadium
