The Clements swim team has been one of the area’s best over the last several years, and it once again proved its prowess at the Region 5-6A meet last week to headline the area’s state qualifiers.
Clements will send four individual swimmers and a boys’ relay team to the Class 6A state meet, which will take place next Friday and Saturday at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.
Logan Brown stole the show for the Rangers at the regional meet, taking home the regional title in both the boys’ 200 Individual Medley (1:48.49) as well as the 100 breaststroke (54.87). He was also part of the Rangers’ boys 200 free relay team that was the regional champs after swimming a 1:24.54.
Sophomore Kayla Fu is headed back to the state meet for a second consecutive year after winning the regional crown in the girls’ 50 freestyle (23.22) and 100 freestyle (50.04). Her brother, senior Alex Fu, was the regional champion in the boys’ 100 butterfly (48.37) and also qualified for state in the 100 breaststroke by finishing third with a time of 56.73.
Haydon Bellatti is also headed to state for the Rangers after finishing second in both the 50 and 100 freestyle at the regional meet.
Austin’s Lawrence Gomez finished second in the boys 100 breaststroke at the regional meet, qualifying for the state meet with a time of 56.22
Fort Bend will also see participants in the Class 5A state meet this weekend in Austin, as Kempner’s Luke Milholland-Geach qualified in the boys’ 50 freestyle. The Cougars will also send boys’ relay teams in both the 200 freestyle and 200 medley.
