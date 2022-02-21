Clements High School had several clear contenders heading into the Class 6A swim meet in Austin last weekend, and they certainly did not disappoint.
The Rangers earned nine medals on Saturday at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center at the University of Austin, while the boys team finished fourth overall in the state with 122 total points. Sophomore Kayla Fu and junior Logan Brown were the stars of the meet for the Rangers, earning two individual medals apiece.
Brown, getting the chance to compete in his first state meet as an individual, did not let the opportunity pass him by. After setting a new state record in the 100 breaststroke preliminaries with a time of 53.39 seconds on Friday, he was the state champion in the event on Saturday by swimming it in 53.68 seconds. He would also take home second place in the 200 Individual Medley (1:45.26) on Saturday.
Kayla Fu won the state championship in the girls 50 freestyle with a time of 23.21, and also took home the silver medal in the 100 freestyle by swimming a 50.33. In her second straight trip to the state meet, Fu also earned two individual medals for the second consecutive year.
Senior Alex Fu took home third place in the boys’ 100 butterfly, swimming a 48.60 in the final to reach the podium.
Clements’ 200 freestyle relay team of Alex Fu, Brown, Kevin Zhou and Hayden Bellotti also swam the final in 1:21.62 to earn a third-place finish.
Meanwhile, Austin’s Laurence Gomez won the consolation final of the boys 100 breaststroke, taking ninth place overall with a time of 55.58 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.