As Kai Peiris ran up to teammate Sedat Kilicarslan after the final whistle to send Kempner High School’s boys’ soccer program to unprecedented heights, it was hard to keep the emotions in.
“There were almost tears in my eyes when we won,” Peiris said. “I remember (Sedat) was on the ground for like 30 seconds, and I just ran up and gave him a hug after the whistle.”
The emotion was certainly understandable in the moment, as the Cougars defeated Baytown Lee by a score of 2-0 last Friday at Clear Creek ISD’s Challenger Columbia Stadium to punch their ticket to the Region III-5A tournament for the first time in program history.
Kempner (20-2-1) will clash with Austin Northeast Early College School (12-7-4) in a regional semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday at Turner Stadium in Humble. If they win, the Cougars would play the winner of Katy Jordan and district rival Richmond Foster in the regional final on Saturday.
“I had never played with the school in the playoffs until this year,” senior center back Ethan Zurita said. “So that in itself was already great, making it farther (than ever before) is amazing.”
The moment has been building for years according to Kilicarslan, a senior center back who has been on the team for the past three seasons. Kempner won the District 24-5A crown this season, their first in four seasons and the current senior class’s first title.
“This team has pretty much all been together since our 8th-grade year,” Kilicarslan said. “We promised ourselves we were going to do the same thing. We knew since middle school that we wanted to win district, go far in the playoffs and try to win state.”
Much of the Cougars’ current squad is driven by experience. There are 10 seniors, which accounts for nearly half of Kempner’s 21-man roster. However, there has also been youth that served all season, with underclassmen such as juniors Jason Fierro and Emmanuel Rodriguez – the team’s two leading scorers – stepping up to fill any voids.
Those contributions have helped the Cougars reach nearly unprecedented heights, having already won their most games in more than a decade. And they’re not done yet.
“Everyone has really stepped up this year to help us,” Peiris said. “That’s helped us come together and perform at a much higher level.”
Special squad
The Cougars got off to a strong start, going 3-1 at the season-opening Pearland Pasadena Cup on Jan. 6-8. However, they hit a snag early in district play with an opening 2-1 loss to Angleton on Jan. 11 that head coach Ezequiel Garcia said served as a wakeup call for the rest of the season.
“We weren’t as focused or prepared (as we needed to be), and we weren’t 100 percent committed,” said Garcia, who is in his first season as head coach following three years as an assistant. “They know we have a great team, and know we’re capable of doing great things – we just had to work hard, sacrifice, and play for the team.”
Whatever clicked for the Cougars after that match, is still going strong. Kempner has gone 17-0-1 in its last 18 matches including postseason play, and has won eight straight matches dating back to the end of the regular season.
Several players pointed to consecutive wins over perennial district contender Richmond Foster on Feb. 4 and against Hightower on Feb. 11 as key turning points. At the time of their 5-1 road win over Hightower on Feb. 11, the Hurricanes were 4th in the Class 5A regional rankings by Texas Lethal Soccer, while the Cougars were ranked 8th.
“That was a huge confidence boost, especially since it was played at their field,” Peiris said. “We were just able to keep building on that – that’s how we were able to win district, and we’re still going strong.”
Kilicarslan echoed the sentiment.
“That’s when we realized we have the talent to win it all,” he said. “…We’re just proud that we’ve helped make our program better. Seeing how far we’ve come from last year, I’m just really proud of my team.”
Looking ahead
Entering the playoffs, the Cougars were the 19th-ranked team in Texas in Class 5A by Texas Lethal Enforcer Soccer, immediately putting a target on their backs. But they have handled the pressure well so far, outscoring opponents 12-1 in three postseason matches.
It’s something they have become accustomed to, according to their coach. Between what he classified as a family atmosphere with the close-knit group and their on-field skill, he said the ingredients for a deep playoff run were always there.
“From the beginning, I think the whole team knew we could do something special,” Garcia said.
Just as it has been all season, the Cougars’ run has been fueled by a combination of their potent offense and simultaneous stinginess in their own defensive end. Their 63 total goals during the regular season was third-most in District 24-5A, while their 19 goals allowed was the district’s lowest total mark. Kempner has allowed more than two goals in a match just once all season, and has amassed nine shutout wins.
The trend has continued in the playoffs, with the Cougars pitching two shutouts while scoring at least three goals in two of their three matches. And their mindset is the same entering Friday’s match as it has been all season – because even though history has already been made, the team is dead set on making sure it doesn’t stop here.
“It’s always just one game at a time, that’s what coach always preaches to us,” Peiris said. “We just need to play hard, and do what we do best in terms of our game – that’ll help us win like we have all season.”
And the players are certainly not lacking in the self-belief that they have what it takes to keep the magical run going.
“Our team has a lot of confidence in ourselves; but we always stay humble,” Kilicarslan said. “We feel like we can go all the way.”
