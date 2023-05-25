County celebrating life, legacy of Deacon Jones

Deacon Jones was one of the men who played an instrumental part in bringing professional baseball to Fort Bend County. And in light of his passing, many involved with the Sugar Land baseball franchise are remembering and honoring their longtime friend.
Jones, who has served as a special assistant for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys – formerly the Skeeters – passed away on May 8 according to the organization.
In the days and weeks since his passing, there has been an outpouring of remembrance by those whose crossed paths with Jones to honor and celebrate the life that he lived.
“He will be sorely missed in this community,” Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage said during a May 9 Commissioners Court meeting. “He was quite an individual.”
Jones appeared in 40 MLB games for the Chicago White Sox during the 1962-1963 and 1966 seasons, hitting .286 with a .797 OPS before retiring and becoming a roving hitting instructor according to the Space Cowboys. Jones would then serve as a hitting coach for the Houston Astros (1976-1982) and San
Diego Padres (1984-1987) before becoming an advanced scout for the White Sox from 1988-2008.
Upon his retirement from being an advanced scout, the Space Cowboys said Jones began working with former Sugar Land Mayor Jimmy Thompson to bring a baseball franchise to Fort Bend. The franchise began as the Sugar Land Skeeters, playing in the Atlantic League from 2012-2019 and in the
Constellation Energy League – a league they hosted – during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 before becoming the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate prior to the 2021 season.
“Deacon was an invaluable part of our organization and a close friend to every member of the Sugar Land front office and community,” Space Cowboys General Manager Tyler Stamm said. “We’ve lost a pillar of our organization and a dear friend who is wholly responsible for all of us being here. Without Deacon Jones, there would be no Sugar Land franchise.”
The franchise honored their longtime friend and consultant by retiring his jersey before a game at Constellation Field in 2019, and said the man will be missed by many within the organization.
“Deacon and I were one of the first four employees at the start of the Sugar Land franchise,” Space Cowboys Assistant General Manager Chris Parsons said. “He was always someone I could count on to give great advice and answer the phone when I needed; he was considered family to my family.”
And the sentiment extended beyond the walls of Constellation Field and out to the Sugar Land and Fort Bend County communities. City of Stafford Mayor Pro Tem Xavier Herrera, who called Jones a close personal friend during a May 17 city council meeting.
Herrera said that Jones was always eager to come out to Stafford MSD’s schools and talk to the students, and on several occasions would help get tickets to games and then greet students with joy when they came out to Constellation Field. And that’s the kind of man he was, Herrera said – always willing to lend a hand and put good out into the world.
“When you talk about a person who leaves a legacy behind, it was him,” Herrera said. “… Besides being a dear friend, he was a friend to our city and our school district.”
Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman shared a similar sentiment during a May 16 city council meeting, and added that nobody could “hold court” quite like Jones. His voice always carried, Zimmerman said. And when he spoke, others listened. The Space Cowboys said Jones loved telling tales of experiences with the likes of Ted Williams, Jackie Robinson, Tony Gwynn and Mickey Mantle, among others during his time.
“When he held court, he could tell stories like nobody else. We would have companies sitting in (the suites), and nobody would be watching the baseball game,” Zimmerman said. “They’d be in there listening to him tell stories of playing professional baseball at a time when segregation was the name of the game…it’s a great loss.”
From his desire to help others to his storytelling, to the positive legacy he left behind, all said that Jones will be remembered by many in the Fort Bend County community.
“He will be missed,” Herrera said. “And the legacy he leaves behind will be prolific for many, many years.”
