After a year in which they led their respective teams to soaring regular season heights, a couple of Fort Bend’s brightest boys’ basketball stars are on the short list for one of the Houston area’s premier honors.
Earlier this month, Elkins’ Chris Johnson and Marshall’s Jaland Lowe were named as finalists for the 2022 Guy V. Lewis Award. The winner of the award, named after the late former coach of the University of Houston, is given annually to the Greater Houston Boys Hoops Player of the Year, was set to be announced Tuesday night.
Lowe averaged more than 25 points and 8 rebounds per game for the Buffalos this season, one that saw Marshall go 28-3 and win a District 23-5A crown. It was the program’s most wins in a single season in nearly two decades, and they finished the regular season as the TABC’s 11-ranked team in Class 5A. The junior guard is a three-star recruit, according to 247sports.com, with offers from Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Texas State.
Meanwhile, Johnson – a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports who has 13 college offers from the likes of Kansas, Texas, LSU, Houston, and Memphis, among others – averaged 19.5 points and 5 assists for the Knights this season, helping lead them to a 30-6 overall record and a District 20-6A championship and the No. 5 ranking in Class 6A at season’s end by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.