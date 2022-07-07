The subject of this week’s player spotlight likely needs little introduction to Astros fans, but we’ll give it anyway.
Long-heralded pitching prospect Forrest Whitley is finally back on the precipice of the majors, as he was scheduled to continue a rehab assignment with the Space Cowboys on Monday night against the El Paso Chihuahuas as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery last year.
Whitley’s road has been a long and circuitous one, which has seen him go from top MLB prospect to one some Astros fans might think is a figment of their imagination. But make no mistake, the sky could be the limit if things break right for the Astro’ No. 5 prospect, as he is still just 24 years old.
Initial overview
Whitley was one of the best prep arms in the 2016 draft, according to multiple pre-draft scouting reports – and the Astros clearly agreed, taking the 6-foot-7 hurler with the 17th overall pick in the first round. He would proceed to sign with the Astros, passing up a commitment to Florida State in the process.
Whitley would rise quickly through the ranks of the Astros’ system, making it to Double-A Corpus Christi in his first full season in 2017 with a 2.93 ERA and 13.9 K/9 in 92.1 innings. Pre-2018, he was a consensus top-10 prospect in baseball, and by 2019 he was at Triple-A Round Rock at just 21 years of age.
However, he would then proceed to throw just 137 total innings over the next two seasons due to a 50-game suspension for violating Minor League Baseball’s drug program plus a multitude of arm and shoulder injuries. Then on the heels of a cancelled 2020 minor league season due to COVID-19, he had to have reconstructive elbow surgery prior to the 2021 season, causing him to miss the year in its entirety.
So essentially, he had not pitched in a competitive game in two calendar years before beginning his rehab assignment a couple of weeks ago. So how do things project? Let’s take a look.
Landan’s lowdown
Let’s get it out of the way now – there is no denying Whitley’s talent and physical prowess. He is a physical specimen, listed at 6-foot-7 and 238 pounds.
His arsenal is also not in question, with a fastball that sat in the low-to-mid 90s during his last stint back in 2019, with an array of four offspeed pitches that most scouting reports classified as “plus” pitches – in other words, not elite yet, but more than enough to get hitters out and complement the heater.
And early on, there was little doubt left as to its effectiveness. The swing and miss ability that the Astros – and all teams – covet was on display, as he amassed a 13.2 K/9 rate and nearly a 4/1 strikeout to walk ratio from 2016-2018 while coaxing a ground ball rate of better than 40 percent.
But in 2019, disaster struck. Command issues haunted him between Double-A (19 BB in 22 innings) and upon his promotion to Triple-A (15 BB in 24.1 innings) – and when he came in the zone, the results weren’t much better.
The ground ball rate dipped to 31.1 percent (lowest of career), while the line drive rate jumped to 32.4 percent (highest of career), while he surrendered nine homers in just 24.1 Triple-A innings in 2019. And it’s not a good combo when a pitcher is unable to find the zone and gets crushed when they do.
There could be a few potential reasons for his struggles. It could simply have been the growing pains of young hurler, one who was ahead of the game in his development and struggled the first time he faced legitimate adversity – which is not a death knell by any means
There were also reports that the Astros attempted to tweak his mechanics in 2019 for a more repeatable delivery that could help improve command. But in doing so, is it possible they hurt more than helped. I don’t have data available – but just from having played, I know that if a player is having all these adjustments thrown at them, it can be difficult to get out of our own head and just play the game.
By 2019, he had fallen out of MLB Pipeline’s 100 prospects, though he still remains the Astros’ No. 5 prospect. And that was even before Tommy John in 2021 – so there’s a justifiable lingering question as to whether Whitley will ever reach the sky-high potential that was seen upon his drafting.
Projection
Given the volatility of his year-to-year performance and an injury history that would make even Carlos Correa blush, it can be extremely difficult to project the future for Whitley.
On the one hand, the “stuff” in his pitch arsenal is undeniable, and he has displayed swing-and-miss potential at every level despite his overall struggles at the higher levels thus far. And as Astros fans have seen with Justin Verlander so far in 2022, Tommy John does not necessarily have to be the death omen for a pitcher’s career that it supposedly once was.
However, there are some very real questions. Not only his durability because of the injuries, but also their long-term effect. Will the velocity hold up? Will he be able to harness command of his arsenal in a way that he could effectively retire major league hitters at any point. The limit is sky-high, but there’s so much volatility that it makes me a little wary.
All of that being said – I still believe in Whitley. He doesn’t turn 25 years old until September, and the depth of the Astros’ current rotation means they shouldn’t feel a need to rush his rehab for the sake of fast-tracking an MLB assignment. I’ve seen him live, and when he’s on, and there’s a pretty common consensus that he’s still got the highest ceiling of any pitcher in the system. Bet on him contributing by 2023 if not sooner.
