The Sugar Land Skeeters are no more, but our coverage of Sugar Land’s baseball team remains in place. And this week, we’re bringing back a key staple of our weekly coverage as the Space Cowboys enter the heart of their season.
I am not a pro scout, but I have been a baseball fan for as long as I can remember, and could probably tell you more about any Astros player or prospect than you want to know. Clearly the scouts know more than I do, or I would be in their shoes instead of writing in this space, but that doesn’t mean that there’s not room to give things a stab at evaluating through a personal lens as someone who previously played and has analyzed it to the letter since hanging up my cleats.
So starting this week, we are bringing back what we plan to be a recurring series of overviews plus an evaluation of a current Astros prospect from my personal perspective. In this series of stories, there will be a mix of statistical analysis and personal input from yours truly based on watching video of these players and seeing them play firsthand.
So with all that said, here’s this season’s first player spotlight, first baseman/outfielder J.J. Matijevic.
Initial overview
Matijevic was initially drafted in the 22nd round by the Boston Red Sox out of high school in 2014, but elected to go to college at Arizona. After a couple of middling seasons, he broke out in 2017, hitting a Pac 12-leading .383 with a 1.070 OPS. The breakout earned him all conference honors as well as Baseball America second-team All American honors – and attention from the Astros, who selected him with the 75th overall pick in 2017.
The slugger has continued to show the power stroke since getting to pro ball, hitting at least 20 home runs and slugging at least .500 in two of his last three seasons. So far this season in Sugar Land, he is hitting .324/.427/.730 with eight homers in just 21 games.
Landan’s lowdown
I’ve gotten a chance to watch Matijevic several times in person between Sugar Land and his brief cup of coffee in the big leagues earlier this season, and one thing is clearly evident – this is someone who has about as much natural power as I’ve seen, even if he doesn’t resemble your typical hulking slugger a la current Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez.
And what’s more, he has developed his plate discipline to the point where he is getting more pitches to hit, which has more often than not led to him producing big numbers despite playing many games at pitcher-friendly Constellation Field.
Matijevic sports a career 10.1 percent walk rate in the minors, with a rate north of 10 percent each season since 2017. It’s a fairly simple concept in this sport – lay off the bad pitches, and more good ones to hit will come. And Matijevic represents that trope as well as anyone.
That’s not to say it’s been all roses. There is significant swing-and-miss to Matijevic’s game, which might scare some off and might have even led to him not even being listed among the organization’s top 30 prospects preseason by MLB Pipeline. He has a career 28.1 percent strikeout rate, though that rate has dropped to 22.5 percent so far this season.
However, I think that is somewhat common among new sluggers today, so it shouldn’t be too much of a deterrent for his future. The Astros have produced several great sluggers since their current run began in 2017, and Matijevic has a chance to be the next one.
Projection: This is a tough one, mostly because a lot of it hinges on how the Astros view the futures of some of their aging stalwarts moving forward – first baseman Yuli Gurriel and left fielder Michael Brantley, both of whom are set to be free agents following this season.
Matijevic has made 278 of his 287 career minor league appearances at those two positions, and profiles as such in the future. I’d say it’s more likely that he plays more first base if and when he reaches the big leagues, though retaining that versatility will do wonders for his playing time given how the Astros value such things.
I say that mostly due to the Astros’ current logjam of young outfielders – Kyle Tucker, Jake Meyers, and Chas McCormick along with current No. 2 prospect Pedro Leon – combined with the dearth of legitimate first base prospects. The only other one, Taylor Jones, has spent much of the season on the Injured List due to back problems.
Matijevic will be a September call-up this season in my estimation, but has a decent shot to break camp with the Astros in 2023 and be at the very least a solid bench contributor as early as next season.
