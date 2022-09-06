Sometimes in life, you get a second chance. And that’s what this week’s Cowboys Corral player profile feels like to me, because I almost had a chance to say “I knew him when” before he became known to many Astros fans.
Just last season, I was trying to set up an interview with then-outfield prospect Jake Meyers for a feature story in the middle of a breakout season for the franchise formerly known as the Skeeters. I had done so for multiple players already that season, and had the routine down.
However, during that process last July/August, the now 26-year-old outfielder received his first MLB call-up. I often think back to that day and how cool it would’ve been to be one of the last to talk to him before he struck it big.
Fast forward a year, and though it’s not quite the same, I was still eager to do this week’s profile. Because even though he has struggled at the MLB level this season, there is still plenty leading me to believe that Meyers can be a productive Major League Baseball player when all is said and done.
Initial overview
The Astros initially drafted Meyers in the 13th round of the 2017 draft from the University of Nebraska, following a three-year career in which he hit .307 with an .817 OPS for the Cornhuskers.
It was a middling first few seasons in the system for Meyers, who hit .256 with a .733 OPS in 1,194 plate appearances from 2017-2019. Following the lost 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, he started the 2021 campaign in Sugar Land and broke out, hitting .343 with a 1.006 OPS in 68 games.
The breakout earned him a call-up to the Astros last August, where he hit .260/.323/.438 in 49 games and earned the starting center field role until injuring his shoulder crashing into the outfield wall in Game 4 of the American League Division Series.
He has struggled mightily since returning from the injury this season, hitting just .209 with a .557 OPS and 33.6 percent strikeout rate, resulting in a recent demotion. However, there is still plenty to like about the 26-year-old outfielder. So let’s dive in.
Landan’s lowdown
There were always a few reasons to at least pump the brakes on Meyers being the center fielder of the future after just 49 games and 163 plate appearances last year. And it wasn’t the raw production per se – but more what was under the hood of that production and what it means as far as projections. First of all, the strikeouts reared their head. After not striking out more than 21 percent of the time in any minor league season, Meyers’ strikeout rate jumped to 30.7 percent during his brief stint in the majors last season.
Now, don’t get it twisted, I’m not saying that in and of itself is a precursor to a sunken career – many young hitters are going to see their rates jump at least a little when first called up, as the common theory is that a jump from Triple-A to MLB is about the equivalent of going from A ball straight to Triple-A. It’s a huge adjustment.
But where the concern lies is that the rate jumped even more up to 33.6 percent prior to his demotion, coupled with a walk rate that fell from an already-low 6.1 percent in 2021 to 4.7 percent this season. And in 26 games with Sugar Land this season, he is hitting just .246/.313/.421 with a 21.9 percent K rate – tied for his highest rate at any minor league stop.
Now, I realize all of that may seem like I’m down on Meyers – but I’m not. I feel obligated to point out his weaknesses, but he has several tools that are already major league caliber – mainly his speed and defense.
Meyers’ Sprint Speed of 28.9 feet per second according to Baseball Savant (baseballsavant.mlb.com/leaderboard/sprint_speed) has him in the top 10 percent of all major leaguers this season. Meanwhile, his 6 Outs Above Average (baseballsavant.mlb.com/leaderboard/outs_above_average) so far in 2022 is a top-40 mark out of nearly 270 qualified fielders, and eighth among 46 qualified center fielders. This man can go get the baseball on defense with the best of them.
It’s true that Meyers has struggled at the plate. But here’s the thing – it’s true that he needs to not be a black hole, but Meyers’ defense is good enough (both via metrics and the eye test) that he doesn’t have to be an amazing hitter to be a valuable piece to any team. If he can get himself to a point where he can have an OPS hovering around .700 give or take maybe 10 points, he can easily carve out a nice niche in this league.
There seems to be a general sentiment I’ve seen that Meyers might not be fully recovered from the shoulder injury that put him out of commission for nearly seven months prior to his return this season. Which could all very well be true.
Or it could simply be that someone who is still technically considered a rookie by MLB standards, is enduring the struggles of adjusting to the highest levels of pitching after they figured out his existing weak points.
Either way, I’m not here to play armchair doctor or MLB analyst – the latter of which might surprise some folks if they follow me on social media, but I digress. Meyers has multiple tools that play very well at the MLB level, and whatever his issue might be, he just needs some time. And for now, the Astros have deemed that time to be best served in Sugar Land as they push for the American League’s best record. But Meyers will be back.
Projection
It’s pretty clear at this stage that the Astros view Meyers as their best center field option for the future. So he will definitely get more shots – whether that be in the 2022 postseason or they choose to start anew in the 2023 regular season. With his combination of speed, solid size, and a defensive reputation backed up by performance that plays at any level, there is little doubt in my mind that Meyers has a ceiling of at least an average and productive MLB center fielder – which is nothing to sneeze at.
