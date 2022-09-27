One of the best parts about following minor league baseball is learning about athletes’ journey on the road to playing in the major leagues. No two players’ paths are the same.
The focus of this week’s Cowboys Corral spotlight is infielder Joe Perez, whose path to pro ball has been a bit of a winding one, despite the fact that he is rated as a Top 10 overall prospect in the Astros’ minor league system.
Perez was promoted to Sugar Land early last week because the Double-A season ended, and went 2 for 3 with a walk in his Space Cowboys debut on Sept. 21 against the Albuquerque Isotopes.
Initial overview
Perez has an interesting path to this point. He was first scouted as both a position player and potential pitcher after displaying a high-90s fastball at Archbishop McCarthy High School in Florida, leading them to a state championship in 2017, but wound up needing Tommy John surgery just before that year’s draft. However, the Astros liked what they saw in his bat to draft him as a position player in the second round.
Despite being drafted as a teenager, Perez did not get a chance to play a full minor league season until 2021 because of injuries and the pandemic wiping out the 2020 campaign. That first full season, he hit .291 with an .845 OPS in 106 games across three levels, reaching Double-A Corpus Christi by the end of the season.
It has been a little more of a struggle so far this season for Perez. He was hitting .265/.335/.397 with Corpus prior to the Double-A season ending and being promoted, while also battling an oblique injury that kept him out for more than a month. However, he did finish the Double-A season strong, hitting .313 with an .875 OPS over the Hooks’ last 30 games.
As of MLB Pipeline’s most recent midseason rankings, Perez was the Astros’ 9th overall prospect.
Landan’s lowdown
Perez will always be a bat-first kind of player; and even though it’s not ideal, there are plenty of examples of those players having largely successful MLB careers.
He has flashed above average raw power, slugging .495 with 52 extra-base hits (18 homers) in just 106 games in 2021. And I would advise taking this season’s overall numbers (.397 slugging, 24 extra-base hits in 75 games) with a grain of salt, given that he battled an oblique injury that kept him out for six weeks in the middle of it. He slugged .487 with 14 of his 20 Double-A extra base hits over those final 30 games, making it appear as though he’s back on track and flashing the offensive prowess that gives him some legitimate prospect appeal.
There is some swing-and-miss to Perez’s game accompanying that raw power, with a career strikeout rate approaching 25 percent. And when you combine that with a decent-but-not-great walk rate (8.4 percent), there is some reason for pause. However, it is worth noting that the walk rate has jumped from 7.8 percent in his time with the Hooks late last season to 9.2 percent with them this season while maintaining a similar strikeout rate, suggesting that he has gained better knowledge, understanding and control of the strike zone. And as long as someone has that, everything else can be tweaked or taught.
Another interesting factor is that Perez, while still favoring the pull side overall like most hitters, likes to use the whole field. In parts of two seasons with the Hooks, Perez has hit the ball the opposite way and up the middle nearly 60 percent of the time, showing that he is willing to hit the ball where it’s pitched. And though it might not be looked at in exactly the same light with the impending banning of shifts, it’s worth noting and is an impressive skill for a young player.
If there is a major knock on Perez, it would have to be the defense. He made 21 errors in just 88 games at third base in 2021, and has committed nine errors this season in just 49 games. All told, the 23-year-old has been charged with 40 errors and has just an .898 fielding percentage in 182 career minor league games at the position.
It’s not a death knell to a career by any means, especially if the bat continues to play, but he might be in line for a potential move to first base if the struggles persist beyond this season.
Projection
Though it might be rare to suggest this for a top-10 prospect in any system, I’m not sure Perez’s future lies at his primary position of third base. He has made 21 career starts at first base in the minor leagues, and I think that could be his best chance to crack this roster in future seasons. Yuli Gurriel is a free agent after this season, and even if recent acquisition Trey Mancini opts in, he’s gone after 2023.
It makes sense not only for his perceived limited athleticism and defensive struggles, but also logistically in Houston, as his primary position will be manned by Alex Bregman through at least the end of the 2024 season and the Astros lack any legitimate prospects at first base.
All that said, it’s hard to see Perez making an impact on the major league roster anytime in the immediate future, because of factors such as the defensive issues combined with a lack of open positions. I would put his ETA at mid-to-late 2023 at the earliest. And this is not trying to knock Perez, either. It’s just life in the Astros’ system these days. Perez is just 23 years old with plenty of legitimate upside, and still has the ceiling of a solid everyday big leaguer.
