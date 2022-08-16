I’m a huge numbers guy. Anyone who knows me can vouch for that. So I’ve seen my fair share of numbers and stats.
But the ones put up by this week’s Cowboys Corral player profile put up some of the more prolific college numbers I have seen in recent memory, and has not stopped doing so in pro ball despite the step up in level of competition.
This week’s player spotlight is on recent Space Cowboys call-up outfielder Justin Dirden. He made his Sugar Land debut on Aug. 9, going 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs. He has been one of the fastest risers in the Astros’ system, reaching Triple-A less than two seasons after his pro debut.
Initial overview
In most drafts, Dirden would’ve easily heard his name called – but like so many other draft prospects, he did not receive the call during a truncated 2020 MLB draft as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic taking hold.
Dirden hit .414/.471/.900 in 85 plate appearances in a shortened 2020 season at Southeast Missouri State, and hit .340/.437/.665 with 16 home runs during his last full college season in 2018. The overall body of work was enough to entice the Astros, who signed Dirden as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
Since his pro debut in 2021, Dirden has continued to blast the baseball, hitting .302 with a .985 OPS and 35 homers in 177 minor league games and moving quickly through the minor league ranks. He received the aforementioned promotion to Sugar Land after hitting .324 with a 1.027 OPS and 20 home runs in 92 games for Double-A Corpus Christi this season.
As a result, Dirden currently sits as the Astros’ 28th-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline.
Landan’s lowdown
I have to tell the readers that Dirden is probably one of my favorite players to profile so far this season – and not just because he has a beard that rivals mine. I’m always drawn to gaudy offensive numbers, but what excites me about Dirden is the profile under the hood. It’s one that leads me to believe he can be an extremely productive MLB contributor as early as next season.
Dirden is a heavy pull hitter, which most hitters are to a certain point. He loves to pull the ball in the air, and his raw power has continued to manifest itself early, as he is homering every 18.4 at-bats so far in his minor league career. For reference, that is nearly an identical rate to current Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker (18.1 at-bats) so far this season. Nearly half of Dirden’s hits as a pro (88 of 196) have gone for extra bases, and his .616 slugging percentage with Corpus Christi this season was leading the Double-A Texas League by nearly 20 points at the time of his promotion.
Now, Dirden’s approach is one that has lent itself to some swing and miss. He sports a career 25.6 percent strikeout rate in 767 minor league plate appearances – though to his credit, he has slashed that from 28.6 percent in 2021 to about 23 percent so far this season. Even more encouraging is that the high strikeout rate does not appear to be the result of the 25-year-old swinging wildly at anything in the vicinity of home plate.
Dirden looks to have very good control and knowledge of the strike zone, which leads me to believe he could get even better. He has drawn 94 walks so far in his minor league career, a rate of about 12.3 percent – including a shade over 10 percent in 2022.
And that is likely a significant reason for the power – which is given a 50 grade on a scouts’ 20-80 scale – continuing to show. It’s a simple concept, but one Dirden is perfecting thus far in his minor league career – if you make a pitcher come to you, you’re likely to do infinitely more damage with your swings provided enough contact is made.
Projection
Sometimes, there are guys who come along that simply hit so much that a team winds up making a spot for them, like the previously-profiled Yainer Diaz. And Dirden feels like another one of those guys at this stage of his development. Even as he rises through the ranks of the minor leagues, the 25-year-old has continued to show a fairly advanced feel for hitting, with no signs of letting up. It’s no secret the Astros have a plethora of outfield prospects, several currently ranked higher than the 6-foot-3 Dirden. But at some point, sheer performance has to take precedence.
With Michael Brantley’s potential departure after this season and the front office seemingly unable to choose between Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers, that leaves just one outfielder – Kyle Tucker – currently locked into a clearly-defined role next season. So provided he has a strong conclusion to this campaign, I would not be shocked at all to see Dirden in the Astros’ outfield fairly early in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.