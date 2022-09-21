It’s always best to take raw minor league results with a grain of salt. Because as much as I love numbers and use them all the time, there are certain instances where they can lie or be twisted to suit a narrative. We need human eyes, too, and the ideal scouting report includes both numbers and the human element.
And it is that vein which we introduce this week’s player spotlight, 22-year-old right-handed pitcher Misael Tamarez, who was promoted to the Space Cowboys earlier this month after spending the entire season with Double-A Corpus Christi.
Tamarez has made two starts so far in Sugar Land since his promotion, allowing just two runs in nine innings of work, striking out 11 batters and walking four. He most recently appeared on Sept. 14 against Salt Lake City, tossing five shutout innings with seven strikeouts.
Initial overview
The Astros initially signed Tamarez at age 19 for $15,000 out of the Dominican Republic back in 2019. He would post a 2.56 ERA in 38.2 innings between the club’s Dominican Summer League squad and rookie Gulf Coast League team that season, striking out 44 hitters while walking 24.
Following the lost 2020 season, Tamarez went on to amass a 3.76 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 76.2 innings between Class-A Fayetteville and High-A Ashville. The strikeout rate jumped to 12.1 K/9 in 2021 (up from 10.2 the previous season), while the walk rate dropped from 5.6 BB/9 to a mark of 4.5 last season.
It’s been a little bit of a struggle so far in 2021 for the 22-year-old, with a 4.62 ERA in 103.1 innings for Double-A Corpus Christi, though the swing-and-miss is still there with a rate of 10.6 K/9. As a result, the Astros still saw enough in the live arm to keep his fast rise going and promote him to Sugar Land earlier this month.
All of that has combined to make Tamarez check in as the Astros’ No. 19 prospect according to MLB Pipeline’s midseason rankings. So what makes the young fire baller so fun? Let’s dive in and take a look.
Landan’s lowdown
The numbers have not been the most sparkling for Tamarez thus far in 2022. But here’s the thing – when you have a young player, sometimes the process and makeup are most important early on in the game, as opposed to raw results. Of course you want results, and ultimately the 22-year-old needs to consistently produce results to build on the enormous potential in that right arm. But under the hood, there is plenty to love about the young hurler.
Between 2020 and 2021, Tamarez’s fastball jumped from the low-90s to the mid-90s and touched 99 miles per hour last season according to MLB Pipeline. He complements that offering with a curveball and slider, and a changeup. And he has kept that velocity this season, which has helped maintain a strikeout rate around 29 percent this season.
That said, the walk rate has also jumped back up from an already-high 11.7 percent in 2021 to about 12.7 percent so far this season. It appears that Tamarez is still battling the strike zone and having a tough time consistently putting the ball over the plate.
However, this is where the human element of evaluation comes into play. I have not personally seen Tamarez. But what I do know is that he is still just 22 years old, and the Astros’ decision-makers clearly see the potential bundled up in the right arm given his quick rise across four levels of minor league baseball since the start of 2021. At this point, trust the track record of the franchise that appears to have a wishing well where they can scoop productive pitchers up on a whim.
Projection
The Astros have tended to find diamonds in the rough in the pitching ranks on the international market and turn them into at least solid everyday contributors on their championship runs. Those like Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia, Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier have all come from the international market as largely unheralded prospects. Javier has emerged as weapon as both a starter and reliever, while Valdez has turned into one of baseball’s premier workhorse elite starters.
And Tamarez has the upside to be another of those weapons the Astros have found more often than not in recent seasons, one which has helped keep them among baseball’s elite despite losing stars such as Carlos Correa, George Springer, Gerrit Cole and others in recent seasons. At only 22 years old, the upside is tremendous. I would put his ETA at mid-to-late 2023 as a potential bullpen weapon with the occasional start, similar to the club’s recent usage of top prospect Hunter Brown.
