Every so often in baseball, a player comes along that has almost everything you could want in a ballplayer. The term “five-tool player” typically describes someone who can hit for average and power, has good speed, good defense and a good arm. It’s a term I feel is thrown around a little too loosely these days. It creates unrealistic expectations for prospects who might eventually fall short in some aspects – thus I try to stay away from its sensationalist nature.
That said, this week’s player spotlight of Space Cowboys infielder/outfielder Pedro Leon – one of the Astros’ top prospects – sees us break down the game of a young man who has a very intriguing combination of skill sets. I’d classify Leon as a three-tool player, but with at least four-tool potential.
Initial overview
Leon was an international signee by the Astros last season, coming stateside from La Habana, Cuba as a part of the now seemingly endless Cuban pipeline that has opened into the Astros’ minor league system since they signed Yuli Gurriel in 2016. He made a quick rise through the Astros’ system once signed, despite struggling at the plate, hitting just .220 with a .708 OPS in 72 games across three levels.
Entering the 2022 season, Leon was still ranked at the Astros’ No. 4 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, and the 23-year-old has shaken off an early season slump to show why scouts are so high on him. He is hitting .254/.370/.529 for the season in 36 games, including a robust .290/.396/.634 over his last 25 games.
So is what he’s doing sustainable long term? Let’s take a peek under the hood and find out.
Landan’s lowdown
Off the bat, Leon’s size might not jump off the page, as he is listed at just 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds. An initial glance at the stats might not see much cause for crazy enthusiasm either, with a career .232/.350/.425 slash line. But don’t get it twisted – his power stroke and batted skills are off the charts where it matters most, and pitchers are making a mistake if they underestimate him.
First, let’s get the obvious negatives out of the way. There is definite swing and miss to Leon’s game, as he has struck out 145 times in 466 minor league plate appearances – a 31.1 percent rate. This season, it’s a 32.1 percent rate (53 K’s in 165 PA) – so nobody is blind to the elephant in the room.
But here’s the thing – for that one admittedly noticeable negative, there are numerous positives that have long made me think he could be an instant contributor at the Major League level very soon.
For one, there’s the plate discipline. For all the strikeouts, Leon has also coaxed a walk in 12.2 percent of his career minor league plate appearances – including an 11.2 percent walk rate this season as of this writing. What that tells me – and anyone looking – is that the strikeouts are not a product of chasing pitches out of the zone. And that’s the first step in this game – getting good pitches to hit.
And when he gets good ones to hit, the kid is taking advantage – which leads to our next point. A quick scouring of the Space Cowboys’ Twitter account shows video of multiple Leon homers traveling at least 450 feet – a ridiculous amount of power even accounting for Triple-A West’s launching pads of ballparks. His ground ball rate - the type of batted ball least conducive to hits - has also been cut almost in half to 27.6 percent so far this season, so he’s hitting more hard line drives and fly balls - batted balls most conducive to hits - than ever before.
Then finally, there’s his speed, which I got a chance to personally see last season at both Corpus Christi and Sugar Land. And let me tell you – someone who can hit 450-foot tanks should not be able to run like Leon can. He’s stolen 10 bases this season in 14 attempts, demonstrating yet another tool in his toolbox.
Projection
As difficult as last week’s player was to project, this one is that easy. I could easily see Leon breaking camp with the Astros in 2023, and might even get the call later this season. Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick are both solid trade pieces, and could be moved at the deadline to bolster the team’s bullpen.
There are definitely some noticeable flaws to Leon’s game, but as you can see above, there is so much to like – and anything that’s wrong, can easily be tweaked with reps against big league pitching with MLB coaches. It takes repetition to find your way in any profession, and adversity is how players learn – just look at the starts to the careers of such stars as Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker, compared to where they are now.
Is there a Space Cowboys player in particular you would like us to write about? Feel free to shoot me a note to lkuhlmann@fortbendstar.com or find me on Twitter @LandanKuhlmann.
