This week’s spotlight is a player that many in baseball circles have been hearing about for quite some time. In fact, we spent some time on him last season.
But there are always new fans and new readers coming aboard, so I felt like it was worth taking the time to delve into what has changed since some may have last seen him. Astros top prospect Hunter Brown is the subject of this week’s Cowboys Corral spotlight, as we take a look at what has driven his recent transformation from late bloomer into one of the minors’ top pitchers and Major League Baseball’s top 100 prospects.
Initial overview
The Astros selected Brown in the fifth round of the 2019 draft after three seasons at Wayne State University, during which he posted a 3.33 ERA and struck out 170 batters in 159.2 innings.
Right off the bat, Brown showed why the Astros were so high on him. Despite posting a 4.56 ERA in 23.2 innings at short-season Tri City in 2019, his electric arm came to life, striking out 33 batters – or a rate of 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings – in his debut pro season.
But despite the fact that Brown and the rest of minor league baseball had their 2020 season wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Astros promoted him to Double-A Corpus Christi to begin the 2021 season. He posted a 4.20 ERA in 49.1 innings for Corpus Christi prior to his promotion to Sugar Land late last season, but struck out 76 hitters – good for 13.9 K/9 – in that span before posting a 3.88 ERA in 51 innings following a late-season promotion to Sugar Land.
That trend continued this season, with Brown becoming one of the Pacific Coast League’s best starting pitchers. As of this writing, Brown led the league in ERA (2.55) and strikeouts (134) while being tied for the league lead in WHIP (1.09) and wins (9) and allowing opponents just a .186 batting average and .540 OPS against him.
As of MLB Pipeline’s midseason prospect rankings, Brown is now the Astros’ top overall prospect and the No. 72 prospect in baseball.
Landan’s lowdown
I’ve done a profile on Brown before, so I won’t rehash what was done. Rather, I’d like to focus on what he has done this season to hasten his transformation into one of the league’s best starters and a now-announced impending call-up when MLB rosters expand here in a few days.
The key for Brown has always been the command. He has thrown about 62 percent of his pitches for strikes this season, which is well in line with his figures in 2019 (62 percent) and last season (61 percent). That said, his overall command has improved each season, from 6.8 BB/9 in 2019 up to 4.5 BB/9 last year and a mark of 3.8 BB/9 so far this season. And his overall walk rate has dropped to a career-low 10.6 percent. So while it’s a simple concept, it’s one that can’t be overstated when you have an elite arsenal like Brown. When you throw more strikes, success will tend to come. And with a pitch repertoire like the 24-year-old possesses (a mid-90s fastball along with a mid-80s slider and low-80s curveball), that improved command of the zone plus the swing-and-miss can be a deadly combination.
But it’s not just about Brown’s ability to toss pitches that miss bats – in fact, his 31.5 percent strikeout rate and 11.4 K/9 with the Space Cowboys this season are actually slightly down compared to his stint with Sugar Land in 2021. His average on balls in play this season is .271 while the percentage of his fly balls allowed resulting in homers is 10.2 percent – by far the lowest of his career in both categories.
And while some might say that indicates the benefactor of some good luck considering the hitter-friendly confines of many Pacific Coast League parks and the average BABIP (around .300 give or take a few points), I have another theory – he is inducing more suboptimal contact. Thus, it’s not a factor of luck, but improved quality of contact peripherals.
For one, the righty’s current ground ball rate of 54.2 percent is the highest of his pro career, bettering the 51 percent mark during short-season A ball in 2019. What’s even more encouraging is that he has sustained that over the course of a longer season, demonstrating that it’s not just a small sample size mirage. He is also allowing fewer fly balls (20.4 percent) than at any point in his pro career; and of those, 18.4 percent are classified as “infield fly balls,” or basically pop-ups with little chance to inflict any significant damage whatsoever. Which is also a career-best mark.
So even though many will jump to the walk and strikeout numbers – which are still elite or above-average, by the way – what impresses me the most so far is how the 24-year-old has continued to develop as an overall pitcher as the season winds on.
Projection
There aren’t any fancy words needed here. Brown is by common consensus the Astros’ top prospect, and he will soon get the call that every MLB hopeful longs to hear. Expect to see this young fireballer toeing the rubber at Minute Maid Park soon in September with an outside shot at making the postseason roster.
